Police search Phang Nga beachfront cafe over 1955 forest land claim

Police searched a large Phang Nga beachfront cafe and restaurant in Thai Mueang district yesterday, November 15, after residents complained that it had been built inside a national forest reserve. Investigators say the land document behind the site, a possession notice filed in 1955, does not match the plot’s size, boundaries or history of use.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division carried out the search with a Phang Nga Provincial Court warrant issued on November 10, joined by staff from the Internal Security Operations Command in Phang Nga.

The business stands on the Andaman coast in Na Toei subdistrict, near Wat Tha Sai, within the Pa Son Chai Thale coastal pine forest reserve.

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Police began checking records with other government agencies after the complaints and focused on the Sor Kor 1, a form used to notify the state that someone occupies a plot.

Long-time residents told officers the area had been sandy beach and empty low-lying ground that nobody farmed, and that once the shoreline silted up, people planted coconut palms, filled and levelled the land and later built the restaurant.

Residents also told police the restaurant is connected to a kamnan, an elected subdistrict headman, in Thai Mueang district, and some believe he owns it. Police have not named anyone, and the search was carried out to gather evidence, with no charges reported so far.

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Investigators said they will examine the landholder, investors and managers, along with how the land documents, land survey and building permits were issued, including whether any state officials took part in anything unlawful.

They plan to rely on witness statements, documents and official records, and said national forest reserves belong to all Thais, so any claim to occupy them must be traceable and correct, whoever makes it.

Similarly, on November 8, forestry officers began demolishing more than 20 buildings on forest reserve land at Freedom Beach in Phuket, as part of a wider government drive against encroachment on Andaman coast public land.

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