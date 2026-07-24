New evidence reveals more than 10 attackers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

Investigators now believe more than 10 attackers were involved in the Narathiwat checkpoint attack that killed five volunteer rangers on July 22, after reviewing CCTV footage and examining forensic evidence from the scene.

Forensic officers recovered more than 100 spent shell casings at the scene, including M16, AK-pattern rifle and 11mm pistol ammunition. Investigators also recovered cartridges that had been manually ejected after some of the attackers’ firearms malfunctioned. The checkpoint bunker was heavily damaged by gunfire.

Investigators also recovered a pipe bomb thrown near a watchtower beside the checkpoint during the attackers’ escape. The explosive has been retained as evidence.

Analysis of CCTV footage has led investigators to conclude that more than 10 people took part in the operation, significantly higher than initial estimates.

Police believe the attackers were divided into two coordinated teams. The first travelled in a black pickup carrying six men dressed in black clothing resembling ranger uniforms and wearing wide-brimmed hats to conceal their identities.

A second team followed on a motorcycle. The rider wore a white shirt and helmet while the passenger disguised himself in a black hijab and carried a rifle. The motorcycle team is believed to have provided rear security throughout the operation.

According to investigators, the pickup slowed as it reached the checkpoint, allowing gunmen in the back to open fire with M16 and AK-pattern rifles at the three volunteer rangers on duty.

Police said the attackers got out of the pickup and fired additional shots at the three rangers outside the checkpoint and two inside the bunker before stealing four folding-stock AK-pattern rifles, one 11mm pistol, four ammunition magazines, four bulletproof vests and four ammunition pouches.

While the pickup team removed the weapons and equipment, the motorcycle team reportedly stopped nearby and opened fire in several directions with a rifle and 11mm pistol to provide covering fire. CCTV footage indicates the entire attack lasted about one minute and 30 seconds.

Investigators also believe the attackers may have exploited reduced staffing at the checkpoint. A security source said eight volunteer rangers are normally assigned to the post, but only five were on duty because three colleagues were on leave.

Later that evening, at about 8pm, police received reports of a burning pickup in Si Sakhon district. Officers confirmed the vehicle matched the one used in the attack.

Khaosod reported that preliminary checks found the licence plate fitted to the pickup belonged to a different vehicle registered in Songkhla province. Investigators are now working to identify the pickup and trace its owner.

The latest casualty update shows six civilians were injured in the attack. The 10 year old boy, who suffered a severe wound to his upper right leg, remains under treatment at Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. The remaining injured civilians have since been discharged.