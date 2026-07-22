Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 4:43 PM
1 minute read
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A car bomb exploded outside Tanyong Police Station in Narathiwat at 7.20pm yesterday, July 21. Police said no injuries or fatalities were reported, although the blast damaged the area.

According to the investigation, a suspect drove a car carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) to the station. After reaching the entrance, the suspect parked the car and pushed it into the police station compound before fleeing on the back of a motorcycle ridden by another person. The bomb exploded shortly afterwards.

The explosion damaged one pickup truck, while the blast and shrapnel also damaged several parts of the police station building.

A car bomb hit a police station in Narathiwat, damaging buildings and vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Photo via Matichon

Police secured the area and began collecting evidence as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers carried out an initial inspection. A more detailed forensic examination was scheduled for today, July 22.

Police are still investigating the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

Matichon reported that following the blast, police, military personnel and administrative officials stepped up security measures across Narathiwat.

Officials increased patrols, inspected high-risk areas, checked suspicious objects and deployed drones to monitor vulnerable locations. Security was also strengthened in urban areas, along the border and at other sensitive sites to prevent further attacks and reassure residents.

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A car bomb hit a police station in Narathiwat, damaging buildings and vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Photo via Matichon

In related news, back in late June, two Malaysian tourists were injured in a roadside bomb attack in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, after an explosive device detonated beside their vehicle.

Police believe the bomb was intended to target a Volunteer Defence Corps pickup truck travelling through the area but exploded as the tourists’ car was passing. Officials linked the attack to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand’s southern border provinces, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 4:43 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.