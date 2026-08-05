Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 11:41 AM
1 minute read
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Abdul Basir Chepor

A footballer was killed and eight others injured after lightning struck during the Golok FA Cup 2026 semi-final at the Santipap Stadium in Su-ngai Golok district, Narathiwat, yesterday, August 4.

The incident occurred during injury time as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the area. Lightning struck the pitch while the match was still in progress.

One of the players, 24 year old Sofwan Awae, suffered critical injuries and later died. Eight other players were also injured in the incident.

A footballer died, and eight others were injured after a lightning strike hit the pitch during a football tournament in Narathiwat.
Photo via FC Yala

Sofwan was a former Pattani FC player who had recently signed with FC Yala. Following news of his death, FC Yala shared a message on social media expressing sympathy to his family.

The club wrote:

“إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ We extend our condolences to the family of our new FC Yala player, Sofwan Awae.”

Football fans and social media users also expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

Related Articles

The Golok FA Cup 2026 is a local football tournament featuring teams from Thailand’s southern border provinces as well as clubs from Malaysia.

In a similar incident, a lightning strike killed a caddy working during a rainstorm at a Bangkok golf course, as players continued their game despite the weather.

The tragedy raised concerns over player and staff safety at golf courses during storms. Many social media users questioned why play had continued in such dangerous conditions, pointing to a culture of pressure that often prevents caddies from making safety calls.

In another incident, a Thai woman was struck by lightning while hiking on Doi Pui Luang mountain in the northern province of Mae Hong Son, causing her to lose consciousness and sustain burns across her body. She was successfully taken to a hospital for treatment.

Latest Thailand News
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

19 seconds ago
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

37 minutes ago
New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world

51 minutes ago
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

1 hour ago
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

18 hours ago
130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum

19 hours ago
Thailand disputes UN rapporteur&#8217;s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disputes UN rapporteur’s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict

19 hours ago
Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber&#8217;s support for Afghan teenager | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber’s support for Afghan teenager

20 hours ago
Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here&#8217;s why Mai Khao should be on your list | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here’s why Mai Khao should be on your list

20 hours ago
Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding

21 hours ago
Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri

21 hours ago
Thailand deportation regulation targets foreigners behaving badly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand deportation regulation targets foreigners behaving badly

22 hours ago
American YouTuber leaves Thailand to Vietnam after six years: are his reasons fair? | Thaiger Travel

American YouTuber leaves Thailand to Vietnam after six years: are his reasons fair?

22 hours ago
Thailand now requires birth certificates for children travelling abroad | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand now requires birth certificates for children travelling abroad

22 hours ago
Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts | Thaiger Crime News

Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts

22 hours ago
Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road

1 day ago
British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day

1 day ago
Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand

1 day ago
Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark

1 day ago
Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien | Thaiger Pattaya News

Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien

1 day ago
Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen

1 day ago
Pakistani man cries after Thai woman reports sexual assault on flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man cries after Thai woman reports sexual assault on flight

1 day ago
Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint

2 days ago
Norwegian man caught on video assaulting, making death threats in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Norwegian man caught on video assaulting, making death threats in Bangkok

2 days ago
Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch | Thaiger Bangkok News

Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch

2 days ago
South Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 11:41 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.