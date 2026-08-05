Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

A footballer was killed and eight others injured after lightning struck during the Golok FA Cup 2026 semi-final at the Santipap Stadium in Su-ngai Golok district, Narathiwat, yesterday, August 4.

The incident occurred during injury time as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the area. Lightning struck the pitch while the match was still in progress.

One of the players, 24 year old Sofwan Awae, suffered critical injuries and later died. Eight other players were also injured in the incident.

Sofwan was a former Pattani FC player who had recently signed with FC Yala. Following news of his death, FC Yala shared a message on social media expressing sympathy to his family.

The club wrote:

“إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ We extend our condolences to the family of our new FC Yala player, Sofwan Awae.”

Football fans and social media users also expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

The Golok FA Cup 2026 is a local football tournament featuring teams from Thailand’s southern border provinces as well as clubs from Malaysia.

In a similar incident, a lightning strike killed a caddy working during a rainstorm at a Bangkok golf course, as players continued their game despite the weather.

The tragedy raised concerns over player and staff safety at golf courses during storms. Many social media users questioned why play had continued in such dangerous conditions, pointing to a culture of pressure that often prevents caddies from making safety calls.

In another incident, a Thai woman was struck by lightning while hiking on Doi Pui Luang mountain in the northern province of Mae Hong Son, causing her to lose consciousness and sustain burns across her body. She was successfully taken to a hospital for treatment.