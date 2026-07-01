Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 4:28 PM
111 1 minute read
Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A monk in Nakhon Si Thammarat province denied killing a mentally ill Thai man whose body was found around five metres away from the monk’s accommodation within the temple.

The mentally ill Thai man, Sakchai “Sak” Jomrit, was found dead at Tarn Namcha Temple on June 27. He had a visible wound on his forehead. The body was first found by a 76 year old monk who lives in an accommodation nearby.

Sak’s family initially believed he died in an accident, suggesting he may have fallen and struck his head. However, an autopsy later revealed additional injuries to the back of his neck, near his right eye, and above his right eyebrow, prompting police to treat the case as a suspected murder.

Investigators found that Sak had been discharged from hospital on June 27 following treatment for a dog attack. He left the hospital with his younger brother on a motorcycle.

Mentally ill Thai man found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat temple
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมสื่อมวลชนนครศรีธรรมราช V.4

According to the family, Sak had experienced a mental illness since childhood and preferred staying at the temple rather than at home. After leaving hospital, he chose to return to the temple, where he was found dead the following day.

Relatives told police that Sak had no known disputes with anyone in the area. They added that he had previously been targeted for theft due to his condition.

Police questioned the monk who discovered the body. He stated that he had entered his accommodation in the evening and did not leave, adding that he did not hear any disturbance.

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Thai man found dead in temple
Sak | Photo via Amarin TV

However, officers said CCTV footage appears to contradict this account, showing the monk walking near the location where the body was found throughout the night. This led police to identify the monk as the main suspect in the murder case.

The accused monk denied any involvement in an interview with Channel 7. He said he intends to leave monkhood in order to defend himself in court and is prepared to follow the legal process.

Police have not confirmed responsibility for the death and said they are continuing to gather evidence. An arrest warrant is being prepared as part of the ongoing investigation.

Monk denies involvement in murder of mentally ill man
Photo via Amarin TV

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 4:28 PM
111 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.