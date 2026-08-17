Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV and by kae ch via Getty Images

A Thai man stabbed a Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) official for cutting off power at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat over an unpaid bill, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The attack happened on August 14 outside a residential area in Tha Ruea subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. The injured victim, 32 year old Chawanit, was reported to be an official from the PEA.

CCTV caught the aftermath, showing Chawanit riding his motorcycle out of the scene with one of his hands pressed to the wound, flagging down passersby for help. People in the area then took him to hospital. According to a report on Amarin TV, he remains in serious condition with punctured lungs.

The attacker was identified as 32 year old Phu. He escaped after stabbing and remains at large at the time of the reporting.

Electricity official stabbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Amarin TV

Chawanit’s girlfriend, 31 year old Thanyaret, said that on the morning of the incident, Chawanit had visited Phu’s home to disconnect an electric meter due to unpaid bills.

A child living in the house came out and asked Chawanit to give her parents more time to pay. He agreed and gave the household until the afternoon.

According to Thanyaret, Chawanit returned to the house at around 5pm to find that the bill was still unpaid. He was about to cut off the power when Phu arrived on his motorcycle.

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Phu claimed to be the owner of the house, complained to Chawanit about cutting off the power and suddenly stabbed him in the back.

Nakhon Si Thammarat man wanted for stabbing
Phu | Photo via Amarin TV

The 52 year old Thai man, Apichat, told Amarin that he is the owner of the house, and Phu was his stepson. He claimed that Phu did not return home for several days before the incident.

According to his stepfather, Phu has a short temper and habitually carries a knife. He said that Phu had stabbed someone in a dispute two or three months ago and was still fighting that case.

Local police officers are now gathering evidence and searching for the suspect.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 4:26 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.