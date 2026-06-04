Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 6:03 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A missing woman, who disappeared during a trekking trip in the forest on the border between Phatthalung and Trang provinces, was found dead near a waterfall today, June 4, bringing a four-day search operation to an end.

The 53 year old Thai woman, Wanthanee, also known as Ae, went missing on June 1 after separating from a group of friends while descending Khao Jed Yod Mountain.

She had travelled from Nonthaburi province with 13 friends for the trekking trip. The group had spent the night on the mountain and was scheduled to begin the return journey on the morning of June 1.

According to her friends, Wanthanee woke up early and packed her belongings before the rest of the group. She reportedly told them that she intended to start walking down the mountain alone. Her friends asked her to wait and travel with the group for safety reasons, but she chose to continue on her own.

Missing Thai woman
Photo via KhaoSod

Friends explained that Wanthanee was familiar with the area, having previously visited the forest and completed the route several times. They believed her experience may have given her confidence to continue ahead of the group.

Under the trekking plan arranged by local guides, the group was due to stop at Nan Sato Waterfall for a rest break. Wanthanee was expected to meet the others there, but she did not arrive.

Guides and fellow trekkers immediately began searching for the missing woman. Efforts to locate her were hampered by persistent rainfall, which made it difficult to follow footprints or identify a clear route.

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The search operation expanded over the following days. Earlier today, search teams discovered what appeared to be fresh human waste and wet tissues near Ton Teh Waterfall. The findings led officials to believe that Wanthanee may have recently been in the area.

Missing Thai woman found dead in forest
Photo via Amarin TV

Rescuers subsequently focused their efforts around the waterfall and initially hoped she would be found alive. However, at approximately 5pm, search teams discovered her body near the waterfall.

Officials involved in the operation believe she may have become lost in the forest and attempted to descend the mountain by following the watercourse. The terrain was slippery and hazardous, so officials suspect Wanthanee may have slipped and fallen from a cliff near the waterfall.

Rescue workers were deployed to recover her body and arrange its return to her family in Nonthaburi province. The recovery operation was reportedly challenging due to heavy rain and muddy conditions along the route to the scene.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 6:03 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.