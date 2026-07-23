Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 5:34 PM
1 minute read
Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from 77kaoded

Thai customs officers arrested seven people today, July 23, after intercepting a Malaysian-registered modified fishing vessel allegedly transferring smuggled diesel to a Thai trawler off the coast of Satun.

The arrests were made during a maritime patrol by officers from the Customs Department and Satun Customs House aimed at preventing the illegal importation of fuel from Malaysia.

While patrolling waters around Koh Klang between Tarutao, Adang and Lipe islands in Koh Sarai subdistrict, Mueang district, officers spotted a modified Malaysian fishing vessel transferring diesel fuel to a Thai trawler.

Seven people were arrested in a Satun diesel smuggling case after customs intercepted a Malaysian boat transferring fuel at sea.
Photo via 77kaoded

Officers boarded both vessels and arrested the Thai captain, identified only as 64 year old Chad from Phatthalung, along with two crew members. They also arrested 27 year old Apin, the captain of the Malaysian vessel, together with three Malaysian crew members.

According to customs officials, Apin said the vessel belonged to an employer based in Penang, Malaysia, who instructed him to deliver diesel fuel in the Andaman Sea.

Apin allegedly said the vessel was carrying 10,000 litres of diesel, of which about 4,500 litres had already been transferred to the Thai fishing boat before officers intervened.

Seven people were arrested in a Satun diesel smuggling case after customs intercepted a Malaysian boat transferring fuel at sea.
Photo via 77kaoded

He also told officials the diesel had been purchased in Malaysia for 16.50 baht per litre. However, he said he did not know the price at which it would be sold because payment arrangements had been made directly between the owner of the Thai vessel and his Malaysian employer.

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Customs officers seized both vessels and the remaining diesel fuel as evidence. Officials estimated the total value of the seized assets at between 7 million and 8 million baht.

The accused were handed over for legal proceedings on allegations of offences under the Customs Act and immigration law.

Seven people were arrested in a Satun diesel smuggling case after customs intercepted a Malaysian boat transferring fuel at sea.
Photo via 77kaoded

Elsewhere, the Royal Thai Police‘s (RTP) Fuel Crime Suppression Centre announced the arrest of two suspected members of a criminal syndicate in Hat Yai, Thailand. The group has allegedly been smuggling petrol from Malaysia and reselling it in the southern provinces of Songkhla, Satun, and Narathiwat.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 5:34 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.