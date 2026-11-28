Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A longtail tour boat capsized in heavy rain and strong winds near Koh Kai in Krabi at about 5pm yesterday, November 27, leaving its boatman, a tour guide and two foreign tourists in the sea. National park officers reached the four people while they were still floating in the water and brought all of them safely back to shore.

Officers at the Koh Poda ranger station of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park took the emergency call, and park chief Pramote Kaewnam sent staff out by boat at once to search for the group and pull them from the water, Amarin TV reported.

The people on board told officers that the longtail was taking the two tourists back to Ao Nang beach when a heavy downpour hit on the way, and strong waves then washed water into the hull until the boat overturned. The park has not given the tourists’ nationalities and did not report any injuries.

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Koh Kai, also known as Chicken Island, is a common stop on the island-hopping trips that run from Ao Nang. After the rescue, the park asked tour boat operators and visitors to follow the weather closely, check boats and life-saving equipment before they set out, and take extra care at sea while the rain and strong gusts continue.

In August, a longtail carrying 10 Indian tourists, a guide and the boatman capsized after a large wave struck it near Laem Hang Nak on the way from Ao Nang to Hong Island, and another tour boat rescued all 12 people, three of whom went to hospital.