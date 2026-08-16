Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read
Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod/ MGR Online

Tremors from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Indonesia were felt in Krabi and other southern Thai provinces yesterday, August 15, with cracks later discovered in several homes. Officials are investigating whether the earthquake caused the damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that the magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at 5.54pm. Residents reported feeling the tremors in Songkhla, Trang, Krabi, Phuket and Satun.

In Krabi, the shaking was felt in high-rise buildings, including Krabi Hospital and hotels in Ao Nang and Nong Thale subdistricts, Mueang district.

A magnitude 6.8 Indonesia earthquake was felt in Krabi, where cracks were later found in several homes and are now being investigated.
Photo via Khaosod

The earthquake did not meet the criteria for a Cell Broadcast alert, and no confirmed damage had been reported in Krabi.

Somsak Tebbut, village head of Ban Koh Kwang-Laem Pong in Nong Thale subdistrict, said inspections were carried out at homes in the area following the tremors.

Several concrete homes on elevated ground in the Laem Pong area were found with cracks in multiple places. Khaosod reported that officials are investigating whether the cracks were caused by the earthquake.

A magnitude 6.8 Indonesia earthquake was felt in Krabi, where cracks were later found in several homes and are now being investigated.
Photo via Khaosod

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation ordered round-the-clock monitoring for further earthquake activity.

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Krabi disaster prevention officials are also coordinating with provincial agencies, local administrative organisations and other relevant agencies to inspect areas and high-rise buildings where tremors were reported.

In similar news, back in March, a series of small earthquakes was recorded in Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province, with residents reporting the tremors were clearly felt near Rajjaprabha Dam.

The tremors were recorded seven times in one day, with epicentres about one kilometre underground near the dam. Preliminary checks found no reported damage to homes or property, and no injuries or deaths.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 4:14 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.