Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors

Tremors from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Indonesia were felt in Krabi and other southern Thai provinces yesterday, August 15, with cracks later discovered in several homes. Officials are investigating whether the earthquake caused the damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that the magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at 5.54pm. Residents reported feeling the tremors in Songkhla, Trang, Krabi, Phuket and Satun.

In Krabi, the shaking was felt in high-rise buildings, including Krabi Hospital and hotels in Ao Nang and Nong Thale subdistricts, Mueang district.

The earthquake did not meet the criteria for a Cell Broadcast alert, and no confirmed damage had been reported in Krabi.

Somsak Tebbut, village head of Ban Koh Kwang-Laem Pong in Nong Thale subdistrict, said inspections were carried out at homes in the area following the tremors.

Several concrete homes on elevated ground in the Laem Pong area were found with cracks in multiple places. Khaosod reported that officials are investigating whether the cracks were caused by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation ordered round-the-clock monitoring for further earthquake activity.

Krabi disaster prevention officials are also coordinating with provincial agencies, local administrative organisations and other relevant agencies to inspect areas and high-rise buildings where tremors were reported.

In similar news, back in March, a series of small earthquakes was recorded in Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province, with residents reporting the tremors were clearly felt near Rajjaprabha Dam.

The tremors were recorded seven times in one day, with epicentres about one kilometre underground near the dam. Preliminary checks found no reported damage to homes or property, and no injuries or deaths.