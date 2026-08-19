Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมพัฒนาธุรกิจการค้า DBD

Thailand’s Department of Business Development (DBD) launched a crackdown on nominee businesses in Koh Tao, Surat Thani, inspecting 12 tourism businesses and finding two of them violating laws.

DBD Director-General Poonphong Naiyanapakorn stated yesterday, August 18, that the inspection took place on August 17 as part of a joint operation to tackle nominee businesses in Thailand’s tourism sector.

The operation was conducted by the DBD’s Illegal Business Prevention and Suppression Division together with the Department of Tourism, Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourist Police Bureau and Immigration Bureau.

The operation targeted 12 tourism companies with foreign shareholders ,and officials found two companies in violation of relevant laws.

Nominee crackdown on Koh Tao
Photo via Facebook/ กรมพัฒนาธุรกิจการค้า DBD

The first company provided diving instruction and was in the process of seeking permission to operate a hostel. The company had two authorised directors, one foreign national and one Thai national.

Nevertheless, this business structure breached the Tourism Business and Guide Act, which requires more than half of a company’s directors to be Thai nationals. Officials subsequently revoked the company’s licence. Furthermore, a foreign diving instructor for this company was found working without a permit.

The second company was found to be operating without a licence. The Department of Tourism has taken legal action in accordance with its relevant regulations.

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Officials inspected the remaining ten target companies and found that one was temporarily closed. The other nine companies, which are mostly involved in diving or diving instruction, were found to be operating legally.

Two businesses on Koh Tao were found violating Thai business laws
Photo via Facebook/ กรมพัฒนาธุรกิจการค้า DBD

Officials also found that the foreign directors and employees of these nine businesses had valid work permits, and that Thai shareholders held management positions.

Poonphong said the DBD would continue investigating nominee businesses using linked databases and technology to analyse risk and identify companies showing signs of potentially illegal activity.

He also urged Thai and foreign business operators, as well as companies providing advice on company registration and investment, to strictly comply with Thai business laws and help establish transparent business practices.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 9:54 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.