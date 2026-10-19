Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:54 AM
1 minute read
Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea
Suspect detained aboard the fishing boat | Photo via Facebook/CIB

A Myanmar fisherman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and slashing a fellow crew member’s throat aboard a fishing boat off Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, before falling overboard and attempting to escape through the water.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday, October 17, approximately 7.43 nautical miles from the island, prompting a rescue operation by the Marine Police Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

The suspect, identified as 29 year old San, was detained after officers responding to the emergency found him in the sea beside the fishing vessel.

According to the CIB, Koh Samui marine police received a distress call from the boat reporting that a crew member had been seriously injured during an altercation.

Officers aboard patrol boat 641 travelled to the scene, where they found the victim, a Myanmar national identified as Tan, lying at the stern with severe bleeding.

Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea | News by Thaiger
Suspect detained aboard the fishing boat | Photo via Facebook/CIB

The fisherman had suffered a slash wound to his neck and stab wounds to his right shoulder, left arm and back. He was struggling to breathe when rescuers arrived.

Witnesses told police through an interpreter that the crew had been working near the bow when they heard an argument towards the rear of the vessel.

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When they went to investigate, they allegedly saw San attacking Tan with a knife. Another crew member attempted to intervene but was also assaulted, according to the police account.

During the confrontation, San reportedly fell overboard and tried to swim away while holding the knife.

The boat’s captain contacted police for assistance, prompting officers to secure the scene and provide emergency first aid to the injured fisherman.

Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea | News by Thaiger
Rescuers providing emergency first aid to the injured fisherman | Photo via Facebook/CIB

Tan was transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for treatment, while San was taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station.

The suspect faces an attempted murder charge under Sections 288 and 80 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.

Police have not disclosed what caused the argument or provided an update on the victim’s condition following his admission to hospital.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:54 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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