Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

The host of a Thai ordination ceremony on Koh Pha Ngan denied a noise complaint and interference from a foreigner, stating that a viral social media post had caused a misunderstanding.

The host described the foreign man as understanding and only inquired about the noise.

A Koh Pha Ngan ordination ceremony became the centre of online debate after a social media post alleged noise complaints from a foreign resident. The post was from a Thai woman, who identified herself as a sound system service provider on the island.

She shared concerns online that traditional Thai ceremonies could decline due to an increase in foreign residents. She claimed that foreigners frequently complained about noise and reported events to police, even when organisers had obtained official permits.

In her post, she wrote that continued complaints could result in fewer open-air Thai-style events, leaving only parties organised by foreigners.

She also shared an image of a foreign man, who she alleged had complained about noise at an ordination ceremony held at a temple.

The post drew mixed reactions from Thai social media users. Some agreed that foreigners should understand Thai cultural practices before living in the country, while others said everyone has the right to a quiet environment regardless of nationality.

Following the online attention, the host of the Koh Pha Ngan ordination ceremony addressed the situation, stating that no confrontation took place.

According to the host, the foreign man in the picture lived near the temple where the ceremony was held and approached to ask about the noise, explaining that his young child was unable to sleep due to loud music.

The host said the man initially believed the event was a party, but after being informed it was an ordination ceremony, he understood and returned home without further issue.

The organiser confirmed that no argument occurred and that the foreign resident did not contact police or attempt to stop the event.

The host also called on Thai social media users to avoid escalating the situation or directing hostility towards foreign nationals.