Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:03 AM
554 1 minute read
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV and Panthip

The host of a Thai ordination ceremony on Koh Pha Ngan denied a noise complaint and interference from a foreigner, stating that a viral social media post had caused a misunderstanding.

The host described the foreign man as understanding and only inquired about the noise.

A Koh Pha Ngan ordination ceremony became the centre of online debate after a social media post alleged noise complaints from a foreign resident. The post was from a Thai woman, who identified herself as a sound system service provider on the island.

She shared concerns online that traditional Thai ceremonies could decline due to an increase in foreign residents. She claimed that foreigners frequently complained about noise and reported events to police, even when organisers had obtained official permits.

In her post, she wrote that continued complaints could result in fewer open-air Thai-style events, leaving only parties organised by foreigners.

Thailand Buddhist ordination ceremony
Photo by seensouth via Flickr

She also shared an image of a foreign man, who she alleged had complained about noise at an ordination ceremony held at a temple.

The post drew mixed reactions from Thai social media users. Some agreed that foreigners should understand Thai cultural practices before living in the country, while others said everyone has the right to a quiet environment regardless of nationality.

Related Articles

Following the online attention, the host of the Koh Pha Ngan ordination ceremony addressed the situation, stating that no confrontation took place.

Ordination ceremony Thailand
Photo by Suppachai Prachpiti via Flickr

According to the host, the foreign man in the picture lived near the temple where the ceremony was held and approached to ask about the noise, explaining that his young child was unable to sleep due to loud music.

The host said the man initially believed the event was a party, but after being informed it was an ordination ceremony, he understood and returned home without further issue.

The organiser confirmed that no argument occurred and that the foreign resident did not contact police or attempt to stop the event.

The host also called on Thai social media users to avoid escalating the situation or directing hostility towards foreign nationals.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

2 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

2 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

2 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

3 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

4 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

4 hours ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

20 hours ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

21 hours ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

22 hours ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

22 hours ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

23 hours ago
Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app

24 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

1 day ago
Grandfather&#8217;s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Grandfather’s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
&#8216;No Thai events left&#8217; if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | Thaiger Thailand News

‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local

1 day ago
7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister | Thaiger Central Thailand News

7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister

1 day ago
2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards

1 day ago
Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead

2 days ago
Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up

2 days ago
Police hunt Myanmar gang after 600,000 baht cable heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt Myanmar gang after 600,000 baht cable heist in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Thai Airways unveils Junior Sky Explorers mascots for young travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways unveils Junior Sky Explorers mascots for young travellers

2 days ago
Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run

2 days ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance

2 days ago
Japanese suspect in billion-yen scam arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese suspect in billion-yen scam arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:03 AM
554 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.