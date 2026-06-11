Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

An Israeli man wanted for a nominee-run business and illegal land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan was arrested at Samui International Airport in Surat Thani yesterday, June 10.

Officers from the Centre for Combating Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration (CTIC) recently reported to the media that 45 arrest warrants were issued in May during a crackdown targeting nominee businesses on Koh Pha Ngan.

CTIC revealed that 27 suspects have been arrested so far, while 18 others remain under investigation. As a part of the operation, officers from Surat Thani Immigration and Koh Pha Ngan Police Station arrested one of the remaining suspects, 30 year old Israeli national Eden Alisa, after he arrived at Samui International Airport.

According to DailyNews, investigators allege that Alisa was a shareholder in Alisa Paradise on Koh Pha Ngan that was operated through a Thai nominee. Authorities further allege that Alisa also illegally acquired a plot of land on the island under his nominee-run business.

Investigators said Alisa left Thailand during the May crackdown. They monitored his movements and learned that he planned to return to Thailand via Koh Samui on June 10, arriving at approximately 10.30am. Police then deployed officers to the airport and executed the arrest warrant upon his arrival.

During questioning, Alisa told investigators that he had hired an accounting firm to handle the company registration process. He claimed that the Thai individual listed in the company’s registration documents had been arranged by the accounting firm.

The accused also stated that the land was intended for the construction of a private residence rather than for commercial purposes.

Authorities have not yet announced what specific charges or penalties Alisa may face if prosecuted. Under Thai law, using a nominee structure to acquire land can carry a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Investigators said they will continue examining the accounting firm mentioned by the accused, as well as the Thai national allegedly involved in the registration process.

Officials added that efforts are continuing to locate the remaining suspects, including both Thai and foreign nationals named in the investigation.