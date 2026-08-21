Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

Koh Samui Police have prosecuted an Israeli man for threatening to kill and physically harm a Thai zoo owner in Surat Thani, with Koh Samui Provincial Court fining him 5,000 baht and imposing a two-year suspended sentence.

The case followed a dispute at Samui Exotic Park in Mae Nam, Koh Samui, where owner Jindarat and her French husband Kevin had refused service to Israeli tourists over previous problems with visitors.

Jindarat later alleged that an Israeli man threatened to kill the couple and claimed someone had offered 500,000 baht for their deaths.

Police said Jindarat filed a complaint over the threats. Koh Samui Police then worked with Koh Samui district officials and Surat Thani Immigration officers on the island to locate the Israeli man and bring him in for legal proceedings.

Investigators charged the man over the complaint and referred the case to Koh Samui Provincial Court. The court subsequently fined him 5,000 baht and imposed a two-year suspended sentence.

Surat Thani Provincial Police commander Police Major General Suwat Suksri said police would investigate the facts and enforce the law strictly and equally.

Anyone found to have committed an offence would face legal action, with police seeking to protect people’s lives and property while maintaining confidence in safety and Surat Thani’s tourism image.

Similarly, a Phuket restaurant owner drew mixed reactions online after posting videos showing him refusing services to an Israeli man, chasing the man from his restaurant, and shouting “free Palestine” as he walked away.

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