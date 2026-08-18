Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

Israeli Ambassador met Surat Thani Provincial Police and Tourist Police to tighten safety for Israeli tourists in Thailand and boost cooperation across Koh Samui and nearby islands.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm concluded an official visit to Surat Thani yesterday, August 17. During her visit, she held talks with senior police officials and provincial leadership to strengthen cooperation, address local concerns, and ensure the safety of Israeli travellers.

The ambassador and her delegation met with the Commander of Tourist Police Division 3, Setthasak Yimcharoen, alongside Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander, Suwat Suksi.

Discussions centred on visitor security and responsible tourism. Moreover, they focused on fostering stronger ties between tourists and local communities across popular island destinations such as Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao.

The envoy expressed sincere appreciation to local law enforcement for their ongoing assistance and open communication. She emphasised that close coordination remains vital given the large volume of Israeli visitors arriving in the province each year.

The security meeting followed an official gathering on August 14 with Surat Thani Governor Jumpot Wannachatsiri and regional agency heads. During the talks, Fisher-Kamm requested continued care for Israeli nationals residing, running businesses, or travelling in the area.

Addressing recent public friction, the ambassador noted that while the vast majority of Israeli visitors are law-abiding, isolated incidents of misconduct do happen, as with travellers from any nation.

However, she cautioned that social media narratives often amplify negative incidents, creating misunderstandings and unwarranted feelings of insecurity.

The embassy regularly briefs outbound travellers on Thai customs, laws, and cultural etiquette. In addition, the ambassador urged local authorities to contact the embassy directly whenever issues arise to ensure swift resolution.

Fisher-Kamm also highlighted Israel’s five ongoing development initiatives in Thailand, including a high-value agricultural project on Koh Samui. Furthermore, she extended an invitation to Jumpot to attend an official conference in Israel this November.

Jumpot affirmed that Surat Thani enforces the law transparently and treats all visitors equally regardless of nationality. He expressed interest in Israel’s high-value farming innovations as a learning model for the province.

He also confirmed that provincial authorities stand ready to coordinate closely with the embassy on trade, travel, and security matters.

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