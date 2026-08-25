Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 25, 2026, 3:07 PM
2 minutes read
Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ประเด็นรํฐ

The Ministry of Interior ordered a wider investigation into suspected nominee businesses, with 112 juristic persons on Koh Pha Ngan under scrutiny over possible illegal land ownership.

Deputy Interior Minister Worawit Liangprasert said today, August 25, that authorities had been ordered to combine information from multiple agencies and investigate land ownership, hotels, businesses and foreign workers, particularly on Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan.

The investigation aims to identify businesses operating legally, cases requiring further investigation and offences that require legal action.

Surat Thani has 25,864 registered juristic persons, including 11,721 with foreign shareholders. Of these, 9,281 have foreign shareholders holding more than 49% of the shares.

Koh Pha Ngan nominee land ownership probe
Worawit Liangprasert | Photo via Facebook/ ประเด็นรํฐ

Koh Samui has 12,906 registered juristic persons, while Koh Pha Ngan has 5,009. Authorities are treating both islands as key economic areas requiring closer inspections.

Initial checks found 5,486 juristic persons sharing the same registered address and 4,621 people holding shares in multiple companies. Officials stressed that these figures do not mean the businesses or individuals have committed offences and that further checks are required.

Authorities also investigated foreign ownership of land on Koh Pha Ngan. Of the 1,832 juristic persons registered on the island, 112 have foreign shareholders and are suspected of illegally owning land. Together, they hold 124 land plots covering more than 34 acres.

Related Articles

Authorities have also expanded inspections to hotels and businesses on Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan. Several locations on Koh Pha Ngan have been identified for inspection, including hotels allegedly operating without licences and companies linked to them.

Koh Pha Ngan land ownership investigation
Photo via Facebook/ ประเด็นรํฐ

The investigation also covers foreign workers in Surat Thani. The province has issued work permits to 7,542 foreign nationals, including 4,101 on Koh Samui and 2,513 on Koh Pha Ngan.

Authorities have taken legal action against 104 foreign workers accused of offences including working without permission, working outside the scope of their permits and taking jobs reserved for Thai nationals. Action has also been taken against 46 employers and businesses.

Worawit ordered provincial authorities and relevant agencies to speed up investigations and ensure cases are followed through under the law.

He said the operation was not about simply reporting the number of cases but ensuring justice for both those who broke the law and innocent business operators.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings | Thaiger South Thailand News

Interior Ministry probes 112 firms over Koh Pha Ngan land holdings

37 seconds ago
Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Protect Phuket group plans 500-person protest over tourist behaviour

29 minutes ago
Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage | Thaiger Automotive

Thailand vehicle tax overdue: the penalty at every stage

43 minutes ago
Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested

50 minutes ago
Thai man injured after moving brother&#8217;s homemade bomb | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man injured after moving brother’s homemade bomb

59 minutes ago
Fake motorbike taxi driver robs elderly Norwegian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fake motorbike taxi driver robs elderly Norwegian tourist in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines

1 hour ago
50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens | Thaiger Pattaya News

50,000 baht bill claim at Pattaya bar divides Thai netizens

2 hours ago
Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man runs from Phuket phone shop without paying repair bill

4 hours ago
Bangkok condo search finds 2 Swedish nationals wanted for serious crimes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo search finds 2 Swedish nationals wanted for serious crimes

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son flights could be dropped, operator says | Thaiger Aviation News

Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son flights could be dropped, operator says

5 hours ago
Israeli embassy refuses letter from Thai nationalist group | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli embassy refuses letter from Thai nationalist group

5 hours ago
Nong Khai police stop transgender motorcyclist, find crystal meth in her system | Thaiger Crime News

Nong Khai police stop transgender motorcyclist, find crystal meth in her system

5 hours ago
&#8216;Thailand won&#8217;t be a playground,&#8217; minister warns of visa revocations over foreign tourist misconduct | Thaiger Tourism News

‘Thailand won’t be a playground,’ minister warns of visa revocations over foreign tourist misconduct

5 hours ago
Koh Samui zoo owner files police complaint against Israeli tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui zoo owner files police complaint against Israeli tourists

5 hours ago
Thailand performs its first robotic telesurgery, linking Bangkok and Korat hospitals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand performs its first robotic telesurgery, linking Bangkok and Korat hospitals

5 hours ago
Tourists mourn death of beloved Australian homestay host, Aunt Glenn | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Tourists mourn death of beloved Australian homestay host, Aunt Glenn

5 hours ago
Chao Phraya water warning for 7 provinces as levels rise | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chao Phraya water warning for 7 provinces as levels rise

21 hours ago
Palestinian flag prompts tense exchange between Thai man and Israeli family | Thaiger Phuket News

Palestinian flag prompts tense exchange between Thai man and Israeli family

21 hours ago
TAT campaign aims to turn film locations into Thailand holidays | Thaiger Tourism News

TAT campaign aims to turn film locations into Thailand holidays

21 hours ago
M82 motorway free trial opens Ekachai to Ban Phaeo on August 28 | Thaiger Transport News

M82 motorway free trial opens Ekachai to Ban Phaeo on August 28

22 hours ago
Koh Samui van driver arrested for stealing from Chinese family | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui van driver arrested for stealing from Chinese family

22 hours ago
Thai mother drops son on Bangkok road, but father blames nearby motorist | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother drops son on Bangkok road, but father blames nearby motorist

23 hours ago
Thailand unemployment rises to 400,000 as real wages fall | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unemployment rises to 400,000 as real wages fall

24 hours ago
Russian steps in after Indian man threatens Pattaya vendor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian steps in after Indian man threatens Pattaya vendor

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 25, 2026, 3:07 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.