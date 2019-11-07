Thai security officials search for attackers after 15 killed on Tuesday in Yala | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Thai security officials search for attackers after 15 killed on Tuesday in Yala
The 4th Army continues to hunt down suspects responsible for Tuesday’s brutal gun attack on a security checkpoint in Yala’s Muang district. The attack left 15 village defence volunteers dead and five others injured. The attack is believed to be a retaliation for extrajudicial killings of two insurgent suspects in Pattani’s Sai Buri district last week, according to a source.
Gunmen attacked and killed 15 people at the security checkpoint in southern Yala Province late on Tuesday night. The victims’ weapons were stolen in the raid. Security officials say there were at least 10 attackers. They approached on foot through a rubber plantation to attack a defence volunteer booth at about 11.20pm.
Eleven locals, mainly defence volunteers, were shot dead. Four wounded died later in hospital. Three other are being treated and remain in hospital. Only two volunteers survived unharmed. The dead include village and district officials and a police captain who was supervising southern border investigations.
The insurgents scattered road spikes, set fire to tyres, cut down a tree and bombed a power pole to prevent pursuit. This also hindered emergency services rushing to the scene. Three rescue vehicles were disabled.
Police say the attackers stole an assault rifle, two shotguns and five pistols.
Lt Gen Phonsak Phunsawat, the 4th Army chief, has offered condolences to families which lost loved ones in the attack.
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also condemned those behind the attack has asked security officials to rethink strategies in the region.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Guardian
Crime
Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Southern insurgents have damaged eight vehicles in front of an old police station in Mai Kaen district in Pattani after detonating a car bomb. The incident happened last night in Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani.
A security outpost in Yarang district was also under fire from a different group of suspected insurgents last night as well. Police report that a pickup truck, belonging to Nam Dum Tambon municapilty, was stolen yesterday and is believed to have been used in the car bomb attack. The insurgents reportedly tied up a security guard before stealing the truck.
The car bomb, which exploded several hours after the car theft, blew a hole through the wall of the police station and damaged eight cars, including three privately-owned vehicles. There were no reported injuries.
Security officials report that the gun attack on the security outpost in Tambon Khao Toom damaged a garage, but did not cause any injuries either.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, another victim of the southern insurgency
Five men were awaiting the judge to hand down his verdict. Charged with murder and facing either life imprisonment or a death penalty, or being acquitted. On October 4 Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, at the Yala Provincial Court, announced the five men were acquitted, in a 25 page document. What was to follow was both profound and tragic.
The judge claimed, as he wound up his reading of the acquittal, that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the five Muslim defendants with the murder charges, claiming that his ‘superiors’ had pressured him to convict them and impose capital punishment.
Then he reached into the pocket of his black judge’s gown, drew a pistol and shot himself in front of a startled court room.
“My words might be as light as a bird’s feather but my heart is as heavy as a mountain.”
“Return the verdicts to the judges. Return the justice to the people.”
His final words before shooting himself have been ringing around Thai social media and judicial circles ever since as Thais ponder what in earth is going on in the courtrooms of the insurgency-plagued southern provinces, indeed any court in Thailand.
Kanakorn Pianchana luckily survived the shooting, was rushed to the provincial hospital and was released last week after visits from officials and the obligatory staged photo opportunities during the presentation of flowers to the patient.
The incident, apart from the immediate impact on the judge’s health and his family, draws broad attention to the two decades of civil strife in the south, ironically described by Thai officials as the ‘restive South’. Buddhists and Muslims are in a real-life battle for real estate in the disputed southern-most provinces of Narithawat, Pattani and Yala. Once a Malay Muslim sultanate, the three provinces were annexed by the Thai kingdom in the early 20th century. But the earlier passive resistance has given way to a bloody insurgency since 2004.
Some 6,000-7,000 people have been killed by militants since the early 2000s, with heavy-handed military law being imposed on the hapless residents for at least 15 years. The scale of the dramatic violence is comparable with deaths in the Gaza Strip conflict, but far less known or understood by foreign media.
The targets are teachers, judges, academics, soldiers and religious leaders – from both faiths. Framing the conflict merely as a land dispute belies the tetchy religious friction between the Malay Muslims and the southern Buddhist Thais.
In many parts of Thailand’s south, even the tourist island of Phuket, there is a mixture of Buddhists and Muslims living peacefully together in a tolerant version of ‘Thai’ Islam with Thai Buddhists whose religious principals generally embrace freedom of worship.
Not so in the deep south where Muslim insurgents, many who travel over the open borders into Thailand, have waged a violent civil war against mostly completely innocent southern residents. The border, whilst patrolled with checkpoints, is an easy swim across a small stream in some locations, or a trek across the hills in others.
A few hundred kilometres to the north are the tourist-magnet beaches of Krabi and Phuket, some of the most popular tourist destinations in south east Asia. Yet a few hours drive south the situation changes dramatically with armed militia at checkpoints, barbed wire, sandbags and lots of questions. Successive governments have tried to downplay the problems whilst quietly trying to engage in unproductive peace-talks.
Both sides have drawn lines in the sand that prevent any beneficial progress towards lasting peace. On the part of the Muslim insurgents, the actual key figures and ‘money’ behind the two decades of attacks, is particularly hard to identify, making contact and plans for productive talks complex or impossible.
Both the seats of the Malaysian and Thai governments are a long distance from the troubled region – in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. The Malay government, whilst politely sending along various ‘government’ negotiators over the years, have been less than forthcoming in engaging with the Thai government for a solution.
So, the ‘ Deep South’, the ‘Restive South’, or just southern Thailand, remains a potentially dangerous zone with little support and a ‘law unto itself’ attitude where corruption can thrive.
Mr. Kanakorn, a judge a the Yala Provincial Court for 17 years, openly accused the Thai army of using forced confessions and torture to condemn Muslims and push through their sentences. He cited many times his verdicts were subverted by superiors who lacked a full understanding of the evidence in cases.
Regional chief justices are allowed to review verdicts before they are read out in court – a quaint Thai judicial tradition following the country’s patriarchal line of authority.
In the case at hand, Mr. Kanakorn claimed he carefully considered the cases of all five defendants, accused of killing five others in June 2018. He concluded there were insufficient grounds to convict them.
“But the regional chief justice of a part of southern Thailand sent a secret letter ordering me to punish the five defendants.”
He neglected to name names.
Mr. Kanakorn explained at a hearing in August, addressing the defendants and their families, that he wanted to acquit the men but was “being pressured from above to convict”. He delayed the reading of a verdict for another two months.
Relatives of the defendants, gathered to hear the verdict on their family members, have explained to the media they had no idea what was about to unfold after the reading of the verdict on October 4. At first, according to people in the court, he asked the court reporter and other provincial legal officials out of the court room. He then ordered a guard to lock the main door.
The judge then set up two mobile phones set to stream the verdict and then spent the next hour delivering his deliberations. People were knocking at the doors of the courtroom and the judge’s phones continued to ring, still streaming, as the judge handed down a verdict he clearly disagreed with, and was prepared to end his life as a consequence.
In amongst the deliberations, the judge spoke about the low wages for judges, about 75,000 baht per month, and the opportunities the low wages presented for judges to have their opinions and final verdicts swayed.
At the conclusion of the unfolding drama, as people outside the courtroom continued to bash on the locked doors, the judge simply said… “This is the end.”
One of the people in the court said that, at this stage, the judge “looked totally exhausted.”
Mr. Kanakorn stood up, turned and bowed to framed portraits of the Thai monarchy adorning the walls of the courtroom, casually reached into his black judicial robes, pulled out the gun and shot himself.
At this stage, given the acquittal of the five men, the five still languish in a Yala prison. The families have been told that the prosecution will appeal Mr. Kanakorn’s verdict of acquittal in the murder cases. Bail has been set at 500,000 baht for each man, an amount of money well beyond the reach of a poor southern family.
The story has drawn widespread sympathy for Judge Kanakorn Pianchana and put additional focus on Thai judicial corruption and, locally, justice ‘southern style’.
Crime
Arrest warrants issued over Saturday’s Songkhla 85 million baht gold robbery
PHOTO: Facebook/Persatuan Pemuda Pemudi Pattani
The Na Thawi Provincial Court in Songkhla has issued arrest warrants for two men suspected to be involved in the 85 million baht gold shop heist on Saturday. Authorities have already linked the robbery to the southern insurgency claiming militants would sell the gold to finance operations.
The warrants have now been issued for Wae-useng Dueraheng and Saifutdin Hayipute.
Police have already named another man, Jae-arong Heng, as a suspect but no warrant has been issued for his arrest at this stage.
The three have been alleged to be among the ten or more thieves wearing military-style uniforms, and armed with assault rifles, that robbed the Suthada Gold Shop in the Na Thawi district in Songkhla last Saturday around midday escaping with gold and jewellery valued at 85 million baht. At the time The Thaiger reported the value around 60 million baht.
One of the men is also wanted on three other warrants for the alleged murder of two security officers and a civilian in Pattani between 2014 and April this year.
The other man has four other warrants outstanding, including the alleged robbery of cars that were used in southern bomb attacks.
The bandits arrived at the Suchada Gold Shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in the neighbouring Pattani province. Witnesses say there were three men and two women in the robbery team although later investigation and checking of the CCTV showed that were up to 12 people involved in the heist.
They walked into the gold shop and pointed their weapons at five female staff, disabled the CCTV system, grabbed all the gold on display and escaped in the waiting van in a well co-ordinated attack. The whole event took around ten minutes according to police.
Rawsalee Yohlen, the owner of the van, told police that he was hired by three men to pick up their friend but was bound and dumped by the roadside, at gunpoint, in the Nong Chik district in Pattani.
