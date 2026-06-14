Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

A seaside camper resort in Songkhla shared a Facebook post on June 12 describing what it called the worst experience in its five years of operation after a dispute with a group of Indian tourists.

The resort said the group requested to check in at 8am without paying an early check-in fee.

They booked three tents, each meant for two guests. The booking covered six people in total, but the resort said the group tried to stay with nine people without paying extra occupancy charges.

According to the resort, the tourists also expected extra services without additional payment, requested exceptions to the resort’s policies, and refused to follow rules communicated before arrival.

When staff explained the charges and policies, the resort said the group responded with rude and aggressive behaviour. The post alleged that employees were verbally abused and that one female staff member was left in tears.

To prevent further problems, the resort decided to issue a full refund and asked the group to leave the property.

However, the resort said the dispute continued after the refund was agreed.

According to the post, the tourists claimed they had paid significantly more than the actual booking amount. While the room rate was approximately 700 baht per night, the group allegedly sought a refund that exceeded the amount paid.

The resort said it presented the original booking confirmation and payment records from the booking platform to verify the transaction. A full refund was then issued based on the recorded payment amount.

In the post, the resort said it had welcomed guests from many countries and backgrounds over more than five years of operation and stressed that the incident was about behaviour rather than nationality.

The business added that no operator should have to tolerate verbal abuse of staff, attempts to exceed occupancy limits without payment, disregard for property rules, or false claims regarding payments.

It also encouraged fellow hotel and resort operators to keep detailed records of bookings, payments, and guest communications to help resolve future disputes.

The post concluded with a message to guests: respect the staff, respect the property, and respect the rules.

Elsewhere, about 20 rooms of tourists at a resort in Kamala, Phuket, were forced to find alternative accommodation after the hotel operator was evicted from the property amid a dispute.