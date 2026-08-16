Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 3:29 PM
1 minute read
Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Twelve people were rescued after a tour boat carrying Indian tourists capsized off Krabi yesterday, August 15. The group was travelling from Ao Nang Beach to Hong Island when a large wave struck the longtail boat. No deaths were reported.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park received a report of the incident and sent a patrol boat to the area near Nong Thale subdistrict, Mueang district.

Officials found the longtail boat overturned and partially submerged at sea. The 12 people on board had already been rescued by a passing speedboat operated by Sayang Tour and taken ashore at Khlong Muang Beach.

The group consisted of 10 Indian tourists, one guide and the boat captain. Six of the 12 suffered minor injuries.

A longtail boat carrying 10 Indian tourists capsizes off Krabi after being hit by a large wave, with all 12 people on board safely rescued.
Photo via Facebook: อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Officials from the national park, Nong Thale Subdistrict Administrative Organisation emergency medical team and Krabi Pitak Pracha Foundation later assisted the group. Three tourists were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Initial information indicated that the longtail boat had departed Ao Nang Beach and was heading towards Hong Island when it encountered a large wave near Laem Hang Nak that caused it to capsize. Another tour boat passing through the area spotted the group and was able to rescue everyone.

A longtail boat carrying 10 Indian tourists capsizes off Krabi after being hit by a large wave, with all 12 people on board safely rescued.
Photo via Facebook: อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

The owner of the capsized longtail boat will arrange for the vessel to be recovered from the sea.

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Officials warned that sea conditions are currently rough and urged all boat operators, particularly those operating smaller vessels, to check weather forecasts, wave conditions and winds carefully before heading out to sea to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

A longtail boat carrying 10 Indian tourists capsizes off Krabi after being hit by a large wave, with all 12 people on board safely rescued.
Photo via Facebook: อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Elsewhere, five people were rescued after a longtail fishing boat experienced engine failure and drifted off the coast of Phuket in rough sea conditions. At the time of the incident, none of the passengers were equipped with life jackets.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 3:29 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.