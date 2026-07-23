Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

Five volunteer rangers were killed and two civilians, including a 10 year old boy, were injured after armed attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at the Bukit Sami checkpoint in Narathiwat yesterday, July 22.

The attack took place at about 6.45pm at the Bukit Sami checkpoint in Ra-ngae district. According to initial reports, six attackers carried out the assault before fleeing the scene.

Security officials said CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving in a coordinated convoy before launching the assault. A red Honda motorcycle acted as the lead vehicle, followed by a black Nissan pickup carrying six men dressed in black clothing and black-brimmed hats, with a white Honda Wave motorcycle providing rear cover.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the checkpoint before throwing pipe bombs at the position. After the assault, they escaped along Highway 4055 from Tanyong Mat towards Dusong Yo subdistrict in Ra-ngae district.

Five members of the ranger force were killed in the attack. They were identified as:

43 year old Sergeant Major Theerayut Somakoet

43 year old Volunteer Ranger Wimon Dapthong

34 year old Volunteer Ranger Nattasit Kaewsena

34 year old Volunteer Ranger Solahuding Pi

23 year old Volunteer Ranger Sakiriya Jena

Thairath reported that two civilians were also injured after being caught in the crossfire. They were identified as a 10 year old boy and 34 year old Susana. Both were taken to hospital.

Following the incident, security forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers. Forensic officers were deployed to collect evidence, including bomb fragments and spent shell casings, while DNA samples will be examined as part of the investigation.

Officers have also raised security measures across the province, ordering checkpoints and security units to remain on heightened alert around the clock to prevent further attacks and reassure residents.

Similarly, just a day earlier, a car bomb exploded outside Tanyong Police Station in Narathiwat. Although no injuries or fatalities were reported, the explosion damaged a pickup truck and several parts of the police station building.