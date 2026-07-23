Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:06 PM
1 minute read
Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Army Military Force - สำรอง

Five volunteer rangers were killed and two civilians, including a 10 year old boy, were injured after armed attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at the Bukit Sami checkpoint in Narathiwat yesterday, July 22.

The attack took place at about 6.45pm at the Bukit Sami checkpoint in Ra-ngae district. According to initial reports, six attackers carried out the assault before fleeing the scene.

Security officials said CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving in a coordinated convoy before launching the assault. A red Honda motorcycle acted as the lead vehicle, followed by a black Nissan pickup carrying six men dressed in black clothing and black-brimmed hats, with a white Honda Wave motorcycle providing rear cover.

A checkpoint attack in Narathiwat killed five volunteer rangers and injured two civilians as police launched a manhunt for the attackers.
Photo via Facebook: Army Military Force – สำรอง

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the checkpoint before throwing pipe bombs at the position. After the assault, they escaped along Highway 4055 from Tanyong Mat towards Dusong Yo subdistrict in Ra-ngae district.

Five members of the ranger force were killed in the attack. They were identified as:

43 year old Sergeant Major Theerayut Somakoet
43 year old Volunteer Ranger Wimon Dapthong
34 year old Volunteer Ranger Nattasit Kaewsena
34 year old Volunteer Ranger Solahuding Pi
23 year old Volunteer Ranger Sakiriya Jena

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Thairath reported that two civilians were also injured after being caught in the crossfire. They were identified as a 10 year old boy and 34 year old Susana. Both were taken to hospital.

Following the incident, security forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attackers. Forensic officers were deployed to collect evidence, including bomb fragments and spent shell casings, while DNA samples will be examined as part of the investigation.

Officers have also raised security measures across the province, ordering checkpoints and security units to remain on heightened alert around the clock to prevent further attacks and reassure residents.

A checkpoint attack in Narathiwat killed five volunteer rangers and injured two civilians as police launched a manhunt for the attackers.
Photo via Facebook: Army Military Force – สำรอง

Similarly, just a day earlier, a car bomb exploded outside Tanyong Police Station in Narathiwat. Although no injuries or fatalities were reported, the explosion damaged a pickup truck and several parts of the police station building.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 23, 2026, 2:06 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.