Flood disaster in Narathiwat province affects 158,000 people

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

The latest reports from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in Narathiwat province reveal a flood disaster triggered by downpours, affecting 13 districts and over 158,000 people. Seven lives have been lost, primarily in the Rueso and Ra-ngae districts.

The calamity which started on December 22, affected 497 villages in 77 subdistricts across 13 districts. The devastation has impacted 41,442 households, and apart from the seven fatalities, it has inflicted widespread damage on infrastructure and agriculture.

Two roads in the Si Sakhon district, two bridges (one in Si Sakhon and another in Rueso), 278 schools, five government offices (three in Waeng and two in Mueang), 13 mosques (seven in Mueang and six in Ra-ngae), and 18 temples have been affected. An animal quarantine station in the Su-ngai Kolok district also felt the impact, alongside two goats in Si Sakhon and five cows (three in Waeng, one in Su-ngai Kolok, and one in Su-ngai Padi).

Agricultural lands have also been severely affected, including 883 acres of paddy fields, 160 acres of vegetable farms, 1,105 acres of fruit farms, 505.31 acres of aquatic animals in rice field ponds, and 2,548 acres of aquatic animals in cement ponds, reported Khao Sod.

Follow us on :













However, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in Narathiwat province continues to issue warnings about potential overflowing water levels in the Bang Nara, Kolok, and Sai Buri river basins, where water levels remain high. It’s predicted that there will be rainfall in the afternoons and evenings in Rueso, Si Sakhon, Ra-ngae, and Cho-airong districts. Meanwhile, in the areas of Tak Bai, Sukhirin, and Waeng, there is expected rain from late night until the next morning.

In the areas of Si Sakhon, Chanae, Tak Bai, Su-ngai Padi, and Su-ngai Kolok, light to moderate rain is expected, resulting in the Bang Nara, Kolok, and Sai Buri river basins remaining overflowed but showing a continuous decreasing trend.