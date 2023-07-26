Ex-Hat Yai mayor handed 9-year prison sentence and heft fine over monument funds misuse

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

In a long-standing case spanning over 18 years, the former mayor of Hat Yai City in Songkhla province has been handed a nine-year prison sentence and a fine of 12.4 million baht by the Supreme Court. The verdict came yesterday, related to accusations dating back to between February 1 and February 4, 2005.

Prai Pattano was accused of misspending funds for the construction of a sacred Buddhist monument. Specifically, the court heard that the ex-mayor, in his then-capacity, improperly approved the withdrawal of almost 30 million baht from Hat Yai City Municipality’s reserve fund. These monies were given to the Sirindhornrajavithyalai Foundation, under royal patronage, to create a monument dedicated to the venerated Buddhist monk, Lung Pu Tuad.

The monument, known as the Mongkol Maharaj, represented the city of Hat Yai and was available for Buddhists to lease for worship. The revenues would then be used to restore, renovate and gold-plate the monk’s statue. However, upon investigation, it came to light that the money drawn from the reserve fund was transferred to a monument construction contractor in violation of procedures and regulations related to procurement. The case argued that this was corrupt and gave the contractor an unfair advantage without requiring competitive pricing, reported Sanook.

Moreover, a letter requesting further withdrawal from the accumulated deficit stored with the Sirindhornrajavithyalai Foundation was unearthed. This money was utilised for advertising, consecration ceremonies, and gold leaf application on the sacred object. Similar to the past incident, this was accused as an unwarranted expenditure benefitting those involved in advertising without the need for price competitiveness.

The charges brought against the former mayor spanned various sections of the Penal Code, including sections 90, 91, 151, and 157. Prai previously denied all allegations brought against him.

An initial trial heard at the Songkhla’s Corruption and Misconduct Case Court sentenced Prai to two years in prison and a fine, without a chance for appeal. However, this was overturned due to insufficient intention to commit the crime and the charges were dropped.

The case was escalated by the Solicitor General who presented a Dika appeal. The Supreme Court finally read out its verdict today, breaking down the sentence for the former mayor into five years of prison for the first charge, and four additional years for the remaining allegations, making it a total of nine years.

Prai was also ordered to repay a fine of 26.9 million baht, of which he had already remitted some 12.4 million baht (US$ 360,198), hence a shortfall amounting to 14.5 million baht remains to be settled.

Immediately following the court’s verdict, Royal Thai Police officers took Prai into custody at the Songkhla Provincial Prison.