Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read
Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops
Photo via Department of National Parks

Nine wild elephants raided a village in Surat Thani, leaving a house partially collapsed, appliances damaged, and dozens of trees destroyed after straying from the forest near Kaeng Krung National Park.

The elephants entered a community in Pak Mak subdistrict, Chaiya district, at around 1am yesterday, October 29, while searching for food.

Park rangers received reports from residents and worked with village leaders to inspect the damage. They found a house with structural damage, including sections that had partially subsided and tilted.

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A signal mast, electrical appliances and other household equipment were also damaged.

Nine wild elephants damaged a house and crops in Surat Thani, prompting officials to arrange compensation for affected residents.
Photo via Department of National Parks

The elephants destroyed nine coconut trees aged 10 years, 11 areca palm trees aged 20 years and one durian tree aged three years.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said today, October 30, that he had received a report on the incident from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

He ordered park officials to work with community leaders to protect residents, assess the damage and arrange financial assistance as quickly as possible.

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Nine wild elephants damaged a house and crops in Surat Thani, prompting officials to arrange compensation for affected residents.
Photo via Department of National Parks

The minister also instructed rangers to monitor the herd and guide all nine elephants safely back into the forest, with precautions to protect both people and animals.

Kaeng Krung National Park officials had reportedly contacted affected residents to gather evidence of the damage and prepare applications for compensation under government rules.

Rangers have also increased patrols and monitoring around the community to prevent the elephants from returning and causing further damage.

Residents are being warned to remain cautious while park officials continue monitoring elephant movements in the area.

Nine wild elephants damaged a house and crops in Surat Thani, prompting officials to arrange compensation for affected residents.
Photo via Department of National Parks

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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