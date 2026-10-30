Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops

Nine wild elephants raided a village in Surat Thani, leaving a house partially collapsed, appliances damaged, and dozens of trees destroyed after straying from the forest near Kaeng Krung National Park.

The elephants entered a community in Pak Mak subdistrict, Chaiya district, at around 1am yesterday, October 29, while searching for food.

Park rangers received reports from residents and worked with village leaders to inspect the damage. They found a house with structural damage, including sections that had partially subsided and tilted.

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A signal mast, electrical appliances and other household equipment were also damaged.

The elephants destroyed nine coconut trees aged 10 years, 11 areca palm trees aged 20 years and one durian tree aged three years.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said today, October 30, that he had received a report on the incident from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

He ordered park officials to work with community leaders to protect residents, assess the damage and arrange financial assistance as quickly as possible.

The minister also instructed rangers to monitor the herd and guide all nine elephants safely back into the forest, with precautions to protect both people and animals.

Kaeng Krung National Park officials had reportedly contacted affected residents to gather evidence of the damage and prepare applications for compensation under government rules.

Rangers have also increased patrols and monitoring around the community to prevent the elephants from returning and causing further damage.

Residents are being warned to remain cautious while park officials continue monitoring elephant movements in the area.

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