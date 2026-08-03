2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 3:08 PM
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2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กองสารนิเทศ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Two police officers were killed and three others injured after officers came under gunfire while attempting to arrest drug offenders at a palm plantation in Narathiwat yesterday, August 2.

The Narathiwat police shooting occurred when officers from Tak Bai Police Station raided a small cottage in a palm plantation in the Praiwan subdistrict of Tak Bai district following a tip-off that drug offenders were using the location as a hideout.

According to police, one of the suspects opened fire on the officers during the operation before fleeing the scene.

Drug offender kills 2 police in Narathiwat
Photo via ThaiRath

Police Sergeant Amran Ha and Police Senior Sergeant Major Wittaya Chaipromkaew were fatally wounded in the exchange. Amran sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and body, while Wittaya was shot several times.

Three other officers were injured. They were identified as Police Corporal Traithot Kunsanthawasri, Police Senior Sergeant Major Wannuchit Saekhor and Police Lieutenant Kittipong Srikham.

All five officers were initially taken to Tak Bai Hospital before the injured personnel were transferred to Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Hospital for further treatment.

Fatal shooting on police in Narathiwat
Photo via Facebook/ เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่

Police said the gunman escaped by firing additional shots. Investigators believe the suspect was familiar with the plantation and surrounding area, allowing him to evade capture.

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During the operation, officers arrested three other suspects at the cottage. They admitted they had been staying at the hideout. The three were taken into custody for further questioning.

Provincial Police Region 9 Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Piyawat ordered additional officers to the area and requested support from military and administrative officials to search the plantation and nearby locations. Police believe the fugitive may still be hiding in the area.

Three drugs suspects arrested in Narathiwat
Photo via 77 Kaoded

Authorities declared the operation zone a restricted area and prohibited residents and members of the media from entering while the search continues.

In a similar case last July, a police officer was killed while conducting a routine patrol near a convenience store in Yala province. The identity of the gunman was not disclosed at the time.

In April of the same year, a police officer in Loei was fatally shot by a suspected drug offender. Authorities later found the suspected gunman’s body floating in a river along the Thailand-Laos border about one week before the officer’s death.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 3:08 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.