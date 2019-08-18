Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces

5 days ago

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces

FILE PHOTO

Officials and emergency responders in 12 provinces have been instructed to be prepared, and put equipment on standby, to cope with possible floods and landslides until August 20 (Tuesday).

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphol Thitisak says the alert was issued because of heavy downpours in the North, the Central and southeastern coastal areas.

Officials were told to monitor weather conditions, as well as rainfall and river levels around the clock while also preparing fast-moving teams and equipment to be stationed at disaster-prone areas, ready to aid residents. The locals have also been urged to follow weather reports closely, according to The Nation.

The 12 affected provinces include…

Mae Hong Son (Muang, Pang Mapha, Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Pai, Sop Moei districts), Chiang Rai (Mae Chan, Mae Suay , Mae Lao and Wiang Pa Pao districts), Phayao (Chiang Muan, Chiang Kham and Pong districts), Phrae (Song, Long, Wang Chin and Rong Kwang districts), Nan (Muang, Bo Klua, Chalerm Phrakiat, Wiang Sa, Chiang Klang, Tha Wang Pha, Na Noi, Na Mun, Pua, Thung Chang, Santisuk, Mae Jarim and Ban Luang districts), Uttaradit (Ban Khok, Tha Pla and Nam Pad districts), Tak (Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot and Pop Phra districts), Nakhon Nayok (Muang district), Trat (Bo Rai and Khlong Yai districts), Ranong (Muang, Kra Buri, La-un, and Kapoe dsitricts), Phang Nga (Muang, Kapong, Takua Pa and Tai Muang districts), and Trang (Na Yong district).

The department’s hotline is 1784 and monitored 24/7.

FORECASTS: weather.com

Meanwhile the forecast from weather.com for Phang Nga is for mostly dry conditions during the warning period.

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | News by The Thaiger

…whilst Chiang Rai’s forecast includes a greater chance of rain.

Department warns of possible floods and landslides for 12 provinces | News by The Thaiger

Trending