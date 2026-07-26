Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 5:14 PM
1 minute read
Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Marine officials launched an investigation on July 24 after a dead dugong was found with both tusks removed in Krabi, with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) preparing legal action against those responsible if identified.

The male dugong was reported washed ashore at Laem Son Na in Koh Sriboya subdistrict, Nuea Khlong district. It measured 296 centimetres in length and was in the early stages of decomposition, although the body remained largely intact apart from minor abrasions consistent with beaching.

A dead dugong was found with both tusks removed in Krabi, prompting an investigation and forensic examination of the carcass.
Photo via Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Officials found that both tusks had been cut from the animal and identified wounds around its mouth caused by a sharp object. They suspect the tusks were removed after the dugong died. The carcass was then taken to the Lower Andaman Sea Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre for a full necropsy to determine the cause of death.

The dugong is a protected species under Thai law and is also classified as a rare marine animal. It plays an important role in maintaining healthy seagrass ecosystems.

A dead dugong was found with both tusks removed in Krabi, prompting an investigation and forensic examination of the carcass.
Photo via Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Marine officials said the illegal removal of tusks or damage to a dugong carcass destroys valuable natural resources and constitutes a serious criminal offence.

Officials filed a police report at Khlong Khanan Police Station in Nuea Khlong district on July 24 and said they would pursue legal action under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019.

Anyone convicted of illegally removing the tusks or otherwise unlawfully interfering with a dugong carcass faces three to 15 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 300,000 to 1.5 million baht, or both.

Related Articles
A dead dugong was found with both tusks removed in Krabi, prompting an investigation and forensic examination of the carcass.
Photo via Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

In related news, conservationists in Thailand are working to restore seagrass beds in the Andaman Sea after dugong numbers dropped sharply due to food loss and habitat damage.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 5:14 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.