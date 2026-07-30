Chinese fugitive wanted in Taiwan arrested in Surat Thani

A Chinese national wanted by Taiwanese police was arrested in Surat Thani on July 28 after highway police stopped an SUV carrying an undocumented foreign national.

Highway Police officers arrested two Chinese nationals on Highway 41 in Tha Chang district after stopping a grey SUV that was travelling slowly in the right-hand lane and obstructing traffic.

Police identified the driver as 48 year old Cho and the passenger as 34 year old Hae.

According to police, Hae was unable to produce documents authorising him to remain in Thailand. Through an interpreter, he reportedly told officers he entered Thailand about two years ago before travelling to Cambodia for work.

Hae allegedly re-entered Thailand through a natural border crossing four to five days before his arrest and was travelling to southern Thailand in preparation for seeking work in a third country. Police charged him with entering the Kingdom without permission.

Investigators said Cho admitted he had been paid 18,000 baht by a person identified only as “Sia Ju” to transport Hae from a market in central Thailand to a southern border province. Officers alleged Cho knew Hae did not have valid immigration documents and had previously carried out a similar job.

FM91 reported that Cho was charged with assisting a foreign national who had entered Thailand illegally to evade arrest. Both accused were handed over to investigators at Tha Chang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Checks with Taiwanese authorities found that Hae was wanted under an arrest warrant in Taiwan in connection with a criminal case. Officers said that once legal proceedings in Thailand are complete, Hae will be subject to the appropriate international procedures for his return to Taiwan.

Elsewhere, a Chinese man wanted for embezzlement was arrested in Phuket after being tracked to a restaurant by immigration officers for overstaying his visa in Thailand.