Children playing hide-and-seek find body in Yala

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 10:29 AM
1 minute read
Children playing hide-and-seek find body in Yala | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A building caretaker was found dead at a bungalow in Betong district, Yala, yesterday, July 30, after children playing hide-and-seek discovered him in the building.

Police, medical staff and rescuers were called to the four-storey bungalow at around 8.30pm. The man, identified only as 34 year old Natthaworn, was found on the stairway leading to the rooftop. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Residents said the first people to discover him were children playing hide-and-seek in the building. They alerted one of the man’s friends, who went upstairs and attempted to help, but found he had already died. Police and the man’s relatives were then notified.

A building caretaker was found dead at a bungalow in Betong, Yala, after children playing hide-and-seek made the discovery.
Photo via Amarin TV

The man’s sister said her brother had previously attempted to take his own life twice while living at their former home, but family members were able to intervene on both occasions. She said she did not expect another attempt after he moved to the bungalow.

According to her, her brother rarely spoke about his personal life, although she knew he had been under stress and was living with an underlying medical condition. She added that they lived separately and she was unaware of the details of his situation, reported Amarin TV.

A building caretaker was found dead at a bungalow in Betong, Yala, after children playing hide-and-seek made the discovery.
Photo via Amarin TV

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In another news regarding Yala, the Musang King durian, renowned for its rich, creamy texture and distinctive flavour, has begun to bear fruit in Betong, attracting hordes of Malaysian and Singaporean tourists eager to indulge in this prized variety.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 10:29 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.