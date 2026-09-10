Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

Police arrested four Chinese nationals in Songkhla for swindling a Thai woman out of gold and cash worth more than 194,000 baht in a ritual scam.

Thung Lung Police Station officers worked with Songkhla Immigration Police to track down the four suspects following a scam complaint filed on September 7.

The victim, 66 year old Naruemon Siangjeng, told officers that she was shopping at Thung Lung Market in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, when four Chinese nationals approached her.

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One of the suspects allegedly told Naruemon that her son was in danger and that she needed to perform a ritual to protect him. The suspects then allegedly told her to bring three items for the ritual, including gold jewellery, 10,000 baht in cash and a handful of rice.

Naruemon believed the claims and returned home to collect her belongings. She brought the requested items back to the market, where the Chinese nationals allegedly performed the ritual inside their car.

According to Naruemon, the suspects instructed her to place all of her valuables into a black bag before performing prayers and returning the bag to her.

After returning home, Naruemon opened the bag and discovered that her cash, gold and rice were missing. She then realised she had been scammed by the Chinese gang and filed a complaint with police. She reported total losses of 194,006 baht.

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Investigators subsequently examined information and tracked the suspects’ movements before identifying the four Chinese nationals as Ding Jinping, Lin Xueqing, Li Jintai and Yang Tulian.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants and eventually arrested all four Chinese suspects on September 8. Police said all four suspects confessed to the allegations during their arrests.

Investigators are continuing to question the Chinese suspects and collect relevant evidence. Police will also report the case involving the foreign nationals to the relevant agencies for further action under the applicable procedures.

The report did not state whether police successfully recovered Naruemon’s missing valuables. It also did not provide details on whether Naruemon was the group’s only alleged victim or whether the suspects had previously used the same method to target other people.