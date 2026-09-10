Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:59 PM
1 minute read
Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested four Chinese nationals in Songkhla for swindling a Thai woman out of gold and cash worth more than 194,000 baht in a ritual scam.

Thung Lung Police Station officers worked with Songkhla Immigration Police to track down the four suspects following a scam complaint filed on September 7.

The victim, 66 year old Naruemon Siangjeng, told officers that she was shopping at Thung Lung Market in Phatong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, when four Chinese nationals approached her.

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One of the suspects allegedly told Naruemon that her son was in danger and that she needed to perform a ritual to protect him. The suspects then allegedly told her to bring three items for the ritual, including gold jewellery, 10,000 baht in cash and a handful of rice.

Chinese arrested in Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ ตัวพ่อสงขลา

Naruemon believed the claims and returned home to collect her belongings. She brought the requested items back to the market, where the Chinese nationals allegedly performed the ritual inside their car.

According to Naruemon, the suspects instructed her to place all of her valuables into a black bag before performing prayers and returning the bag to her.

After returning home, Naruemon opened the bag and discovered that her cash, gold and rice were missing. She then realised she had been scammed by the Chinese gang and filed a complaint with police. She reported total losses of 194,006 baht.

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Investigators subsequently examined information and tracked the suspects’ movements before identifying the four Chinese nationals as Ding Jinping, Lin Xueqing, Li Jintai and Yang Tulian.

Chinese held for swindling from Thai woman
Photo via DailyNews

Investigators obtained arrest warrants and eventually arrested all four Chinese suspects on September 8. Police said all four suspects confessed to the allegations during their arrests.

Investigators are continuing to question the Chinese suspects and collect relevant evidence. Police will also report the case involving the foreign nationals to the relevant agencies for further action under the applicable procedures.

The report did not state whether police successfully recovered Naruemon’s missing valuables. It also did not provide details on whether Naruemon was the group’s only alleged victim or whether the suspects had previously used the same method to target other people.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:59 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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