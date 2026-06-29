Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists

Two Malaysian tourists were injured in a bomb attack on a road in Narathiwat province today, June 29, following an ongoing insurgency in southern Thailand.

Officers from Tak Bai Police Station were notified of the explosion at around 11.45am on Sai Sapom Road in the Phraiwan subdistrict, Tak Bai district, Narathiwat. Explosive ordnance disposal teams, forensic officers, and military personnel attended the scene.

Police found a bronze Proton car with Malaysian registration damaged on the left lane of the road. The blast shattered the windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet and doors.

Two Malaysian nationals were injured in the incident and taken to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. The two Malaysian nationals were later identified as 45 year old Abdullah Syarapi Bin Abd Rahman and 38 year old Muhammad Yusri Bin Udin.

One of the foreign man bore serious wounds to his forehead and left hand, and his left leg was deformed, while another one had injuries to his right arm and left fingers according to the report on The Reporters. They remain under treatment at the hospital.

Investigators reported a crater measuring around two metres deep and four metres wide at the site. Fragments of the explosive device, which was concealed in a red cooking gas cylinder, were recovered. Police said the device was triggered using a radio communication system,

Initial findings suggest the attackers may have intended to target a official pickup truck carrying four members of the Volunteer Defence Corps travelling from Yala to Su-ngai Kolok district. The vehicle had already passed the area when the explosion occurred.

According to police, the Malaysian car was travelling alongside the official vehicle and attempting to overtake when the device was detonated, resulting in injuries to the occupants.

Authorities believe the attack may be linked to ongoing insurgent activity in southern Thailand. Investigations are continuing to identify those responsible and assess potential security risks.

In a separate incident in Narathiwat, a Thai soldier and a seven year old girl were injured in a shooting. Police said the gunmen targeted the soldier while he was visiting family after duty in Pattani. The child was nearby and was also injured.