Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 6:03 PM
51 1 minute read
Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists | Thaiger
Photo via The Reporters

Two Malaysian tourists were injured in a bomb attack on a road in Narathiwat province today, June 29, following an ongoing insurgency in southern Thailand.

Officers from Tak Bai Police Station were notified of the explosion at around 11.45am on Sai Sapom Road in the Phraiwan subdistrict, Tak Bai district, Narathiwat. Explosive ordnance disposal teams, forensic officers, and military personnel attended the scene.

Police found a bronze Proton car with Malaysian registration damaged on the left lane of the road. The blast shattered the windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet and doors.

Two Malaysian nationals were injured in the incident and taken to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. The two Malaysian nationals were later identified as 45 year old Abdullah Syarapi Bin Abd Rahman and 38 year old Muhammad Yusri Bin Udin.

Malaysian car damaged in bomb attack in Narathiwat
Photo via The Reporters

One of the foreign man bore serious wounds to his forehead and left hand, and his left leg was deformed, while another one had injuries to his right arm and left fingers according to the report on The Reporters. They remain under treatment at the hospital.

Investigators reported a crater measuring around two metres deep and four metres wide at the site. Fragments of the explosive device, which was concealed in a red cooking gas cylinder, were recovered. Police said the device was triggered using a radio communication system,

Initial findings suggest the attackers may have intended to target a official pickup truck carrying four members of the Volunteer Defence Corps travelling from Yala to Su-ngai Kolok district. The vehicle had already passed the area when the explosion occurred.

Related Articles
Narathiwat bomb injures Malaysian tourists
Photo via The Reporters

According to police, the Malaysian car was travelling alongside the official vehicle and attempting to overtake when the device was detonated, resulting in injuries to the occupants.

Authorities believe the attack may be linked to ongoing insurgent activity in southern Thailand. Investigations are continuing to identify those responsible and assess potential security risks.

In a separate incident in Narathiwat, a Thai soldier and a seven year old girl were injured in a shooting. Police said the gunmen targeted the soldier while he was visiting family after duty in Pattani. The child was nearby and was also injured.

Malaysian man injured in explosion in Narathiwat
Photo via The Reporters

Latest Thailand News
Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat bomb attack injures 2 Malaysian tourists

26 seconds ago
Thailand visa exemption in 2026 &#8211; every nationality covered and what is changing | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand visa exemption in 2026 – every nationality covered and what is changing

33 minutes ago
Loei police officer arrested for insider role in drug trafficking network | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei police officer arrested for insider role in drug trafficking network

45 minutes ago
Bangkok police questioned for excessive force during arrest of motorcyclist | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police questioned for excessive force during arrest of motorcyclist

2 hours ago
FazWaz Premium launches to help Thai property owners reach 1.2M global buyers and close deals within 90 days | Thaiger Property

FazWaz Premium launches to help Thai property owners reach 1.2M global buyers and close deals within 90 days

2 hours ago
Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission

2 hours ago
Indian man, 2 Pakistani arrested for ecstasy pills hidden in dolls | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man, 2 Pakistani arrested for ecstasy pills hidden in dolls

3 hours ago
Thailand flagged nearly 47,000 companies, it only charged 852 | Thaiger Property

Thailand flagged nearly 47,000 companies, it only charged 852

3 hours ago
Teen arrested for temple theft, spends cash on sex workers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen arrested for temple theft, spends cash on sex workers

4 hours ago
Durian plantation owner denies rape allegation made by beauty pageant contestant | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian plantation owner denies rape allegation made by beauty pageant contestant

4 hours ago
Thai flight attendant charged over 1kg heroin haul at Melbourne Airport | Thaiger News

Thai flight attendant charged over 1kg heroin haul at Melbourne Airport

6 hours ago
Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai mahout killed and Omani tourist injured in elephant attack in Phang Nga

7 hours ago
Thai security volunteer kills 3 Myanmar nationals after alleged public disturbance | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai security volunteer kills 3 Myanmar nationals after alleged public disturbance

8 hours ago
Samut Prakan fire blamed on ghost by land caretaker | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan fire blamed on ghost by land caretaker

8 hours ago
Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win

8 hours ago
Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Pakistanis, one Indian arrested over ecstasy haul in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Vietnamese woman attacked in Bangkok over body size, Thai man arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese woman attacked in Bangkok over body size, Thai man arrested

1 day ago
Why Bangkok is the only province in Thailand that elects its own governor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Why Bangkok is the only province in Thailand that elects its own governor

1 day ago
Pattaya bar streets turn to discounts as June low season bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar streets turn to discounts as June low season bites

1 day ago
Turkish man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 12kg of cocaine | Thaiger Thailand News

Turkish man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 12kg of cocaine

1 day ago
Australian caught at airport minutes before flight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian caught at airport minutes before flight

1 day ago
Thailand tourism yet to recover despite 15 million foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism yet to recover despite 15 million foreign visitors

1 day ago
DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case

1 day ago
Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034

1 day ago
Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 6:03 PM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.