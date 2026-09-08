Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact

A Thai woman was found dead in a rented room in Samut Prakan province yesterday, September 7, after meeting a man she had been talking to through a dating app.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and officers from Bang Pu Police Station were called to the rented room in Phaekasa subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan, earlier yesterday.

Officers found the body of the 43 year old woman inside the accommodation. Her identity has not been disclosed to the public. An initial examination found no wounds or signs of physical assault.

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A 32 year old man named Diao was present at the scene. He told police that the woman had visited him after they had been communicating through a dating app for some time. The two also worked at the same factory in Samut Prakan.

Diao said they were not formally dating. According to his account, the woman messaged him saying she wanted to visit him, and he agreed but told her she would have to leave afterwards because his room was not prepared to accommodate a guest.

The woman arrived at around 10pm carrying two changes of clothes, Diao said. He said she appeared dazed and walked with her head down as though she was drunk, although he did not smell alcohol.

Diao said the woman spent around 10 to 15 minutes in the bathroom before changing her clothes and taking several pills.

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He said the medicines were packed in bags similar to hospital medication, but he did not know whether she had any congenital disease.

According to Diao, the woman later became weak, attempted to stand and fell. She then began breathing heavily, so he asked her to rest on his bed.

Diao said he tried to wake her between 2am and 3am because the bed was narrow and he wanted her to return home to rest. She did not respond when he tried to wake her. He said he touched her and realised that she had passed away.

Diao’s account remains preliminary information pending police and forensic findings. Police sent the woman’s body to a forensic institute for an autopsy, while the cause of death has not yet been determined.

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