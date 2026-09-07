Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:15 PM
1 minute read
Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction | Thaiger
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Thailand deportation proceedings have been ordered against a French national after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cited his alleged conduct as a threat to public order, morality and public wellbeing.

The decision follows a Koh Samui Provincial Court ruling against French national Kevin Dimino for offences under the Land Traffic Act and marks the second deportation ordered by Anutin.

According to the order, Dimino had engaged in threatening, harassing and physically aggressive behaviour that caused disturbances to others. The ministry also alleged that his actions had created serious racial and religious divisions, including among tourists.

The ministry further accused Dimino of reckless conduct that could endanger people or property, without regard for the safety or wellbeing of others, describing his behaviour as being in violation of the law.

Separately, Koh Samui Provincial Court found Dimino guilty under Sections 43(4), 43(8) and 158/1, paragraph two, of the Land Traffic Act 1979.

The court initially fined him 10,000 baht. His guilty plea was considered beneficial to the proceedings and a mitigating circumstance, resulting in the penalty being reduced by half under Section 78 of the Criminal Code to 5,000 baht.

The court ordered action under Sections 29 and 30 of the Criminal Code if the fine is not paid and also ordered the confiscation of items held as evidence.

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Citing Dimino’s conduct as contrary to public order, good morals and public wellbeing, the Interior Ministry determined that deportation was necessary under Section 5 of the Deportation Act 1956.

Anutin issued the order under that provision together with Clause 4 of the Prime Minister’s Office Regulations on Deportation 2026.

Dimino can appeal the decision to the prime minister under Section 8 of the Deportation Act 1956, either seeking to have the order revoked or requesting that he not be removed from Thailand. He has seven days from the date he becomes aware of the order to file an appeal.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:15 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.