Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
After the Samui Times published their original story about a British girl being allegedly raped on island of Koh Tao, Khaosod English and local police cast doubt on the story. When police were contacted by Khaosod they told them that nobody had filed a report of either rape or robbery.
Original Thaiger story HERE.
Khaosod English reported…
“According to Samui Times, the tourist was drugged and subsequently attacked on Sairee Beach near the same place two British backpackers were murdered in 2014. The assault reportedly took place June 26, but a local police officer denied anyone had filed a report.
“No one has alerted us about it,” Koh Tao deputy police chief Napha Senathit said by phone. “In these kind of cases, we would have [investigated] if someone made a report.”
Lt. Col. Napha added that his force has received allegations of sexual assault in the past which later turned out to be consensual. He cited the case of a French policeman falsely accused of rape in April.
“Many cases turned out differently after they filed the report, like that case about the Frenchman,” Napha said.”
The Samui Times has presented a copy of the police report (name of the victim blurred, below) proving that the story was not ‘made-up’ as speculated in the Khaosod English story, that the victim does exist, she did make a report to the police on Koh Phangan, albeit they would only take her story about the robbery and refused to document the rape (as the woman originally claimed).
The report was made on nearby Koh Phangan after the young 19 year old victim claimed she didn’t want to stay on Koh Tao following her traumatic experience. Samui Times asks the question in today’s article as to why officers on Koh Phangan neglected to inform officers on Koh Tao about the police report.
“The police in Koh Tao have always maintained they are not corrupt, conduct thorough investigations and leave no stone unturned when it comes to providing answers. However, in this latest development they have unequivocally proved that is not the case.” – Samui Times
The Police report (below), lodged on June 27, 2018 reads…
“(Name of suspect blurred), 19, from Great Britain filed a complaint about being robbed at Sairee Beach on Koh Tao. Missing items are as the file documents: 1 iPhone, 1 credit card and 5000 Baht in cash. The report from Koh Phangan Police is signed by Kritsada Tongsakul.
“It is the opinion of the Samui Times that in this case that police on Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are either not communicating and incompetent or simply lying, and if that is the case the families of the other victims in the UK would be well advised to demand all of their cases be re-opened and reinvestigated!” – Samui Times
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao
Another young British female tourist claims she had her drink spiked in a Koh Tao bar, and then was robbed and raped on the notorious Sairee Beach.
Sairee Beach was the location of the rape and murder of young Brits Hannah Witheridge and David Miller back in 2014. The location of the alleged rape was almost in exactly the same location as the earlier double murder.
The Samui Times reports that the girl, who can’t be named for legal reason, didn’t report the crime at the time on Koh Tao, left the island and then attempted to make a police report on nearby Koh Phangan. Her report to UK police claims that Koh Phangan police prepared a report of the robbery but refused to take any details of the rape.
According to the girl’s story, she had a drink in the Fish Bowl Bar on Koh Tao on June 26. Then she and her travel friends went to the Leo Bar, very close to the spot where Hannah Witheridge and David Millar’s bodies were found. She says she remembers having a drink in the Leo Bar and then became very tired. She then claims she passed out and later woke up on the beach with no shorts or underwear. A man was next to her, who she says was smiling, and then he left the scene.
The girl’s mother, who contacted Fish Bowl Bar, was told on that night the CCTV cameras were not working, which, coincidentally, was the same excuse following the deaths of both Hannah and David and several other victims.
On July 2, 2018 the girl flew back to the UK and handed a T-shirt which she says could containing incriminating DNA to UK police.
Koh Tao has a litany of unexplained and mysterious deaths of young tourists followed up by bungled police investigations.
Watch the UK Channel 4 documentary about the mysterious deaths on Koh Tao…
The list of people to die whilst visiting Koh Tao include Hannah Witheridge and David Miller (both from the UK), Ben Harrington (UK), Nick Pearson (UK), Luke Miller (UK, no relation to David Miller), Christina Annesley (UK), Elise Dallemagne (Bel), Dimitri Povse (Fra) Silje Mathisen (Nor), Hans peter Suter (Sui) and Bernd Grotsch (Ger).
In all cases their friends and family claim the circumstances are all suspicious with none of the families, except the mother of David Miller, say they were satisfied with the police investigations. The family of Russian Valentina Novozhenova, who also vanished without trace, also say they found the assistance and police investigation very haphazard.
According to the girl in the current case, Thai police merely suggested she handed the T-shirt containing the DNA evidence over to them. She took the T-shirt back with her and handed it over to UK police hoping they can follow up the investigation.
Anyone who has information or may have been on Koh Tao at the same time as the victim is urged to contact [email protected]
The Governor of Surat Thani threatened to sue the Editor of Samui Times last year when Koh Tao was referred to in an article as ‘Death Island’. The threat was not followed by any litigation.
You can read another report about this story from Mail Online.
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Four offices of the same investment advisory firm have been raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. Coordinated raids on the offices of what appears to be a single advisory firm were conducted by the DSI (Department of Special Investigations), police and Board of Investment representatives.
Pictures showed that the company is DFDL Thailand Legal and Tax.
This company offers “investment advisory expertise”.
The raids were conducted in relation to the use of foreingers using Thai nominees to allow matters like land purchase and the operation of businesses restricted under the Foreign Business Act.
Nominees have increasingly been used to circumvent the laws on foreigners owning land in Thailand and other business related matters.
Two raids took place in Phuket (offices in Cherng Talay) and two other raids at a branch in Koh Samui and the Head Office of the company in Sathorn, Bangkok. The Manager told investigators that the business of the company is involved in purchases amounting to 2 billion baht.
One of the men facing questions over the use of nominees and financial fraud at the Phuket head office in Thalang is Piyasiri Wattanavrangkul.
SOURCE: News 1 Live
28 year old Norwegian found dead in car on Koh Samui
Police are investigating a Norwegian tourist found dead inside his car on Samui last Monday.
28 year old Aspen Anray Solian was found dead in the driver’s seat on Thaweerat Phakdee Road in Tambon Maret.
A doctor says he had died about one or two hours before he was found. Police say the body showed no signs of violence.
A bakery shop worker said the tourist often dropped in to the store to enjoy baked goods and a drink. After the tourist arrived at about 4.30pm, he remained in his car with the windows shut.
The worker wondered why the tourist had not left his car after more than an hour and so knocked on the window when he discovered the man was dead.
The worker says he knew the tourist well because he was a months-long yearly visitor to Koh Samui.
He says the tourist arrived with a friend three weeks ago but the friend had left.
The body was sent for a post-mortem at Surat Thani Hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
