PM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation appeal

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has rejected the deportation appeal filed by French national Kevin Dimino, the co-owner of a Koh Samui zoo. The decision was confirmed in a letter dated September 23 from the Office of the Prime Minister, leaving the original order for his removal from Thailand in place.

According to the letter, Anutin rejected both Dimino’s appeal and his request to revoke or suspend the deportation order issued by the Interior Ministry on September 7.

The ministry’s permanent secretary has been instructed to formally notify Dimino of the decision and inform him of his right to challenge the order before the Administrative Court.

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The rejection was reported on September 27. It remains unclear whether Dimino intends to pursue a court challenge or when his deportation will take place.

Dimino, who operates Samui Exotic Park with his Thai wife, Jindarat Sattayapun, became the subject of a deportation order earlier this month following allegations of threatening behaviour, harassment and physical confrontations on Koh Samui.

The Interior Ministry cited six alleged incidents that it considered contrary to public order, public morals and public welfare. The decision also followed a separate traffic conviction for which Dimino was fined 5,000 baht.

Immigration officers located Dimino on September 8 after initially being unable to find him to carry out the deportation procedures.

On September 11, his wife travelled to the Interior Ministry with Akkarawut Kraisrisombat, leader of the Thai Mai Thon group, to submit an appeal requesting that the government reconsider the order.

With his administrative appeal now rejected, Dimino’s remaining avenue to contest the order is through the Administrative Court. His departure from Thailand has not yet been confirmed.

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