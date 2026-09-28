Viral footage shows policeman’s car striking parked vehicles in Koh Samui parking

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:59 PM
2 minutes read
Viral footage shows policeman’s car striking parked vehicles in Koh Samui parking
Photo via Photo via Naewna and Channel 7

A Koh Samui police officer was charged with damaging four cars during a rampage at a parking area behind Koh Samui Police Station in Surat Thani province on September 24.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm, but footage of the incident went viral on Thai social media on September 27.

The video showed a car driving onto a grassy parking area towards several parked vehicles before striking them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One man attempted to stop the moving vehicle by placing a tyre in its path. However, he tripped and fell as the car approached. He managed to roll out of the way and avoid being hit, while people nearby could be heard shouting at him to stay back.

Police crashes four cars
Photo via Photo via Naewna

The driver was later identified as a police lieutenant serving as a deputy inspector at Koh Samui Police Station. His name was not disclosed publicly.

According to Channel 7, other police officers intervened and stopped the officer behind the wheel. He was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for a health examination before being transferred to Suan Sarason Hospital, where medical staff reportedly found a history of psychiatric treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four cars were damaged in the incident. The officer’s vehicle was covered by first-class insurance, and the insurance company was expected to compensate the affected vehicle owners through the relevant procedures.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Koh Samui Police Station superintendent Panya Niratimanon said the officer had been receiving ongoing psychiatric treatment and had reportedly experienced anxiety and panic attacks.

Police damages 4 cars on Koh Samui
Photo via Photo via Naewna

Panya said the officer had been reassigned to document-related duties last year instead of his previous inspection duties in an attempt to reduce work-related stress.

The superintendent also confirmed that the officer’s firearm had been confiscated to protect both the officer and other people. Panya said there had been no previous record of the officer behaving violently.

The officer was charged with damaging other people’s property. Under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, the offence carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, according to the supplied report.

Further investigation will be conducted into whether the officer remains qualified to continue performing his police duties.

Koh Samui policeman damages four cars
Photo via Photo via Naewna

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:59 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Rayong hit by worst flooding in 60 years Pattaya News

Rayong hit by worst flooding in 60 years

2 hours ago
6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare Aviation News

6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare

2 hours ago
Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29 Thailand News

Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29

2 hours ago
Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket Phuket News

Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket

2 hours ago
10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park Bangkok News

10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park

2 hours ago
Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse Thailand News

Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse

3 hours ago
Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack Pattaya News

Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack

3 hours ago
Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding Thailand News

Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding

3 hours ago
Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged Bangkok News

Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged

4 hours ago
Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist Visa Information

Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods Thailand News

Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods

20 hours ago
Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon Crime News

Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon

21 hours ago
SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks Thailand News

SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks

22 hours ago
Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

23 hours ago
Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate Thailand News

Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate

23 hours ago
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations Thailand News

Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

23 hours ago
Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains Thailand News

Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

24 hours ago
Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village Thailand News

Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village

1 day ago
Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier Thailand News

Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

1 day ago
Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road Thailand News

Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

1 day ago
Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight Thailand News

Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight

1 day ago
Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

1 day ago
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods Thailand News

Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation appeal