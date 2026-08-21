Israeli couple says Thai laywer to blame after nominee network arrest

An Israeli property developer and his wife were arrested following an investigation into 20 Israeli nationals who allegedly used Thai nominees to conceal their ownership of land, property and restricted businesses on Koh Samui.

The Samui Provincial Court reportedly issued 20 arrest warrants for Israeli nationals after investigators found that Thai people were named as shareholders to conceal foreign ownership and allow businesses restricted under Thai law to operate.

Israeli nationals were reportedly the largest group of foreigners targeted in the operation, according to a report by Phuket Hotnews.

Police from Bo Phut Police Station and Surat Thani Immigration arrested 45 year old Israeli property developer Gal Bieber and his wife, Roni Bieber, who were described as key suspects in the investigation.

Investigators reportedly found that Bieber’s network used a corporate structure involving Thai nationals as shareholders. The companies were allegedly used to acquire, develop and rent luxury properties on Koh Samui, with many of the properties targeting Israeli customers.

The investigation also alleges that the network operated businesses without the required permissions, including an international school and luxury pool villas.

Police are continuing to investigate the group’s financial transactions and other people allegedly involved in the network. Officials are also working to seize and freeze assets connected to the investigation.

Roni denied the accusations in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, saying that she and her husband operated their businesses based on guidance from local professionals.

She said the couple intended to comply with Thai laws and requirements and maintained that all shareholders, including Thai nationals, participated in the business activities.

Roni also accused a Thai lawyer and accountant of leading her and her husband into legal difficulties.

“We respect Thai law and the authorities. All our actions were accompanied by a Thai lawyer and accountant who told us how to do everything and accompanied us when the companies were opened, and the businesses were established.

“We placed our full trust in them and did as they instructed, but when the law changed, they disappeared and took no responsibility, and because they are Thai, they are free from law enforcement,” Roni said.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Gal and Roni were released on bail while the investigation into the alleged nominee scheme continues.

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