An Indian man who allegedly paid 60,000 baht to obtain Thai citizenship was arrested while travelling to Koh Samui after an AI-powered camera linked him to a fake Thai ID card investigation back in 2019.

The suspect, identified as 27 year old Gopal, was detained at a ferry terminal on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, on November 14 after the camera system flagged his face as matching a person wanted by Pattani Provincial Court.

Immigration police announced the arrest on November 16, saying the suspect was linked to a scheme involving Thai identity cards and false civil registration records issued to foreign nationals.

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The investigation began in Mae Lan district, Pattani, in 2019, when officials were implicated in the unlawful issuance of Thai ID cards. Several people had already been arrested, while police continued searching for others connected to the operation.

Among those wanted was a man whose real identity was unknown. Investigators had only a photograph and physical description linked to a false Thai registration record under the name Surachai Chomphuthawip.

The breakthrough came when a facial recognition camera at a ferry terminal in Donsak district, Surat Thani, detected a passenger whose appearance matched the outstanding warrant.

Officers monitored the man as he travelled to Koh Samui and arrested him after the ferry arrived, presenting the Pattani court warrant.

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Gopal initially denied being the person named in the warrant and produced a driving licence identifying him as an Indian national. He told police he lived in Karon, Phuket, where his family operated a clothing business.

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Immigration officers then checked his fingerprints and personal details against their biometric database, confirming his identity as Gopal. A comparison of facial images linked him to the photograph on the warrant and the false Thai registration record.

During questioning, Gopal reportedly admitted that he was the person in the photograph and told investigators how he had become involved with a Thai broker several years earlier.

He said the broker offered to arrange a change of nationality from Indian to Thai for a fee of 60,000 baht and took him to Pattani to be photographed for an identity card.

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According to Gopal, the broker later sent him an image of a Thai ID card through LINE, concealing the photograph and name but leaving a date of birth matching his own.

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He was subsequently asked to attend another photo session, allegedly to change his name to the Thai identity of Surachai Chomphuthawip.

Gopal claimed he never saw the completed card after the second appointment and only learned following his arrest that his photograph had been entered into a Thai household registration record using false information.

Police have accused him of offences involving assistance to public officials in misconduct, document falsification, false information in an ID application and unlawful civil registration for a person without Thai nationality.

He was transferred to Mae Lan Police Station in Pattani for further legal proceedings.

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