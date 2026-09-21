Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park

A Frenchman was arrested on Koh Samui yesterday, September 20, after trespassing at Samui Exotic Park while wearing a Spider-Man costume and removing a sign restricting Israeli visitors.

Koh Samui Police Station officers arrested the 36 year old French national, identified only as Sasha, at a hotel in Lipa Noi district on the island. He was charged with trespassing.

Police seized 80 Pokémon cards, two Pokémon dolls, a banner carrying the words “Imagine All People Living in Peace”, a Spider-Man costume and a banner displaying a ban on Israeli visitors from Samui Exotic Park.

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The arrest followed a video posted by Sasha showing him removing the Israeli visitor restriction sign at the park, which is owned by a Thai-French couple.

The park had previously been at the centre of a dispute and threats involving Israeli visitors, which resulted in the French owner’s deportation order.

In the video, Sasha said, “Let’s save all the Pokémon and give peace to this world” before removing a sign displaying a crossed-out Israeli flag from the zoo wall.

He then placed the sign with a multicoloured banner carrying the words “Imagine All People Living in Peace” on the ground, alongside Pokémon dolls and cards.

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The Frenchman then told the camera, “Save them all. Release them all,” before ending the video.

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According to KhaoSod, Sasha left the park on his motorcycle shortly after the incident. The owners subsequently filed a complaint with Koh Samui Police Station and provided the video and CCTV footage from the park.

Police later found that Sasha was staying in Thailand on a non-immigrant visa valid until July 20, 2027. He reportedly worked as a marketing manager for a company on Koh Samui.

During questioning, Sasha said he removed the sign because he believed the park and its restriction on Israeli visitors were creating divisions among foreign tourists in Thailand. He said he replaced it with his own banner to promote peace.

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Regarding the Pokémon dolls and cards, Sasha said he wanted to raise awareness of animal abuse and encourage the Thai-French owners to release the animals at the park.

Police also told KhaoSod that Sasha’s father, identified as Stefan, was arrested in July this year over the alleged illegal operation of a hotel using Thai nominees. Police said Sasha himself had no criminal history.

Officers did not disclose the legal punishment Sasha could face. The source states that Section 364 of the Criminal Law carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

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