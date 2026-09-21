Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 11:24 AM
2 minutes read
Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Samuispyder Man

A Frenchman was arrested on Koh Samui yesterday, September 20, after trespassing at Samui Exotic Park while wearing a Spider-Man costume and removing a sign restricting Israeli visitors.

Koh Samui Police Station officers arrested the 36 year old French national, identified only as Sasha, at a hotel in Lipa Noi district on the island. He was charged with trespassing.

Police seized 80 Pokémon cards, two Pokémon dolls, a banner carrying the words “Imagine All People Living in Peace”, a Spider-Man costume and a banner displaying a ban on Israeli visitors from Samui Exotic Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest followed a video posted by Sasha showing him removing the Israeli visitor restriction sign at the park, which is owned by a Thai-French couple.

The park had previously been at the centre of a dispute and threats involving Israeli visitors, which resulted in the French owner’s deportation order.

Frenchman arrested after protest outside Samui exotic park
Photo via Facebook/ Samuispyder Man

In the video, Sasha said, “Let’s save all the Pokémon and give peace to this world” before removing a sign displaying a crossed-out Israeli flag from the zoo wall.

He then placed the sign with a multicoloured banner carrying the words “Imagine All People Living in Peace” on the ground, alongside Pokémon dolls and cards.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The Frenchman then told the camera, “Save them all. Release them all,” before ending the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to KhaoSod, Sasha left the park on his motorcycle shortly after the incident. The owners subsequently filed a complaint with Koh Samui Police Station and provided the video and CCTV footage from the park.

Police later found that Sasha was staying in Thailand on a non-immigrant visa valid until July 20, 2027. He reportedly worked as a marketing manager for a company on Koh Samui.

French national held after trespassing at Samui Exotic Park
Photo via Facebook/ Samuispyder Man

During questioning, Sasha said he removed the sign because he believed the park and its restriction on Israeli visitors were creating divisions among foreign tourists in Thailand. He said he replaced it with his own banner to promote peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the Pokémon dolls and cards, Sasha said he wanted to raise awareness of animal abuse and encourage the Thai-French owners to release the animals at the park.

Police also told KhaoSod that Sasha’s father, identified as Stefan, was arrested in July this year over the alleged illegal operation of a hotel using Thai nominees. Police said Sasha himself had no criminal history.

Officers did not disclose the legal punishment Sasha could face. The source states that Section 364 of the Criminal Law carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Related stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 11:24 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand&#8217;s growth | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand’s growth

38 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s MRT Orange Line eastern section nears 2028 opening

2 hours ago
Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer | Thaiger Crime News

Taiwanese man held for killing Thai girlfriend, hiding body in freezer

2 hours ago
Hong Kong seizes record 535kg cannabis shipment from Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Hong Kong seizes record 535kg cannabis shipment from Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 21 September: heavy rain in 53 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 21 September: heavy rain in 53 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Poll finds 67% have little faith in Thai justice system | Thaiger Politics News

Poll finds 67% have little faith in Thai justice system

18 hours ago
Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thai League | Thaiger Thailand News

Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thai League

19 hours ago
Fire at Tao Poon MRT station disrupts Blue Line services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire at Tao Poon MRT station disrupts Blue Line services

20 hours ago
Four jailed for 23 years after 24 Thai women forced into London brothels | Thaiger Crime News

Four jailed for 23 years after 24 Thai women forced into London brothels

20 hours ago
Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned | Thaiger Crime News

Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned

20 hours ago
Woman gives birth beside dinosaur display outside Pattaya mall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman gives birth beside dinosaur display outside Pattaya mall

21 hours ago
Trading Without Installation: Why Web Terminals Matter for Active Traders | Thaiger Business News

Trading Without Installation: Why Web Terminals Matter for Active Traders

22 hours ago
Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual | Thaiger Crime News

Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual

22 hours ago
Chon Buri man dies trying to save newborn puppies from flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man dies trying to save newborn puppies from flood

23 hours ago
Songkhla woman dies after falling more than 10 metres at Pha Taem falls | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla woman dies after falling more than 10 metres at Pha Taem falls

24 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Chud Thai showcase in Tokyo | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Chud Thai showcase in Tokyo

24 hours ago
Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out

1 day ago
Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests

1 day ago
Open beer found after woman goes on crash spree in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Open beer found after woman goes on crash spree in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win

1 day ago
Asphalt spill damages at least 73 vehicles in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asphalt spill damages at least 73 vehicles in Bangkok

1 day ago
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa

1 day ago
Speeding driver blamed for scaring wild elephants in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding driver blamed for scaring wild elephants in Khao Yai

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 20 September: heavy rain in 43 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 20 September: heavy rain in 43 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleKoh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud