UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami: Toll reaches 168, more expected – VIDEO | The Thaiger

UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami: Toll reaches 168, more expected – VIDEO
• Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed by the waves
• Current death toll stands at 168 people, more expected
• “I just prayed and ran as far as I could”
A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30pm last night following the eruption of a volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa.
Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 168 confirmed dead, 745 people injured and 30 reported missing across three regions, he said.
Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into an open-air concert by pop group “Seventeen”, hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.
Read the rest of the update HERE.
Watch a CNN report on the disaster….
UPDATE: Indonesian Sunda Strait tsunami
“168 dead and ‘many missing’ after Anak Krakatoa erupts”
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesperson for the Indonesian disaster agency has confirmed the Saturday evening tsunami has left at least 168 dead, 745 injured with 30 missing. But he says he expects the death toll to rise since not all the areas which were hit have been reached yet.
The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches southwest of the capital, Jakarta.
Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited high tidal waves that were caused by the full moon, which added to the volume of tsunami waves.
Sutopo has also warned that there is still the potential for another tsunami as Krakatoa is still active. There are high tide warnings in place until tomorrow and people are being urged to stay away from the coast for the time being.
“Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet,” said Rahmat Triyono, head of the meteorological agency on Sunday.
UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami – toll rises to 62
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
• Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave
• At least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions
The latest in the rising roll from Indonesia’s tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait last night. The toll in deaths, injuries and missing is expected to rise throughout the next few days.
A tsunami following a volcanic eruption has now killed 62 people and injured hundreds more as it slammed without warning into tourist beaches and coastal areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait last night, sending panicked holiday makers and residents fleeing.
Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra near the western tip of Java about 9.30pm following the eruption of Krakatoa volcano, known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa (which erupted and exploded in 1883 and one of the largest eruptions ever recorded).
Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with at least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions.
Images broadcast on television showed the wave pushed a tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber, rubble and flotsam inland from the coast at Carita beach, a popular day-tripping spot on the west coast of Java.
Read more from The Nation HERE.
20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity
• 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity
• The PVMBG is coordinating with tourist area managers
The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) notes that there are 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity across the country.
“One of them has the status of ‘awas’ [danger], two are on ‘siaga’ [watch] and the remaining 17 mountains are on ‘waspada’ [caution].
The ‘awas’ is Mount Sinabung [North Sumatra], and the siaga are Mount Agung [Bali] and Mount Soputan [North Sulawesi],” said Kristianto, PVMBG’s head of the western region volcanic mitigation subsector, as quoted by tempo.co.
The Jakarta Post is reporting that Kristianto said a number of volcanoes were popular tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The PVMBG has coordinated with the respective tourist area managers, he added.
“For Mount Tangkubanparahu [West Java], Dieng [Central Java], Papandayan [West Java], Gede [West Java] and Bromo [East Java], we have given the direction to remain cautious and coordinate with us at the PVMBG or with the Volcano Observation Post, which is on stand-by to provide information,” Kristianto said.
He also cautioned that volcanoes could erupt with little or no warning.
“It’s not that there are no signs, but they are short, and not obvious,” he said.
The warnings were published before last night’s eruption on Krakatoa Island and the subsequent tsunami in the Sunda Strait.
Read more at The Jakarta Post.
