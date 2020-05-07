image
image
Philippines

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes Duterte

May Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes Duterte | The Thaiger
Wikimedia
The Philippines’ leading television and radio broadcaster, ABS-CBN, has been ordered to shut down by the country’s parliament, where the majority of members are loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Critical coverage of President Duterte’s controversial war on drugs angered the Philippine leader, but his gripe with ABS-CBN goes back to the 2016 presidential election when he accused the network of refusing to run his campaign’s political ads.

Thai PBS World reports that the broadcaster, on air for 66 years, has a workforce of nearly 11,000 people across a nationwide network of radio and television stations.

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes Duterte | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Maria TAN / AFP

The country’s National Telecommunications Commission has now ordered the cessation of operations, a move which has been criticised by opposition lawmakers who say only Congress can make decisions on whether or not to renew a franchise. They add that the channel is vital to providing the public with up-to-date information on the Covid-19 virus. To date, there have been over 10,000 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 658 deaths.

For its part, ABS-CBN is urging lawmakers in Congress to do what is right for the Filipino people and renew the franchise.

“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognising ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times.”

In the interim, it says it has been told it can continue broadcasting while Congress considers the matter, a statement disputed by NTC Deputy Commissioner, Edgardo Cabarios, who says the order to shut down is effective immediately, adding that the broadcaster can lodge an appeal in court.

ABS-CBN is not the first news organisation to be on the receiving end of presidential wrath. Maria Ressa, a correspondent for CNN International, and now running the Manila-based online news service Rappler, is facing close to a dozen court cases.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries

Jack Burton

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Sabah

Experts are warning that South and Southeast Asian nations, from India to Indonesia, already slammed by Covid-19, could now face a looming weather crisis in coming months, from heat waves to monsoons and cyclones.

India, with a population of some 1.4 billion is currently under “lockdown,” with more than 12,000 confirmed cases (though due to low testing rates, the real number is likely to be much higher). The cyclone season there starts in two weeks. Kamal Kishore, a member of the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, says that even to attempt to maintain social distancing requirements, India would need to double the space available to shelter people from extreme weather.

That would mean schools and colleges, currently closed by the virus outbreak, as well as other buildings, would need to be turned into shelter sites.

May and June are the hottest months for India and Pakistan, and people without adequate access to cooling or sufficient water could face health risks, particularly during the lockdown period. An intense heat wave last May and June caused widespread deaths across India. Hospitals are already rapidly filling with Covid-19 patients this year.

“We really have to work doubly hard this year to make sure that we minimise the heat wave related burden on hospitals.”

In Thailand the wet season is about to begin whilst many regions in the central and north-east are currently drought stricken.

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Reuters

Meanwhile after Cyclone Harold tore through the South Pacific islands last week, around 160,000 people in Vanuatu, are in need of assistance, according to Sanaka Samarasinha, UN resident coordinator in Fiji. The disaster forced the government to announce a second state of emergency on Saturday, after an earlier one banned mass gatherings over coronavirus fears.

“Crops have been all but destroyed. If a new season of crops isn’t quickly planted, we will be looking at food insecurity for quite some time.”

Vanuatu says it has no confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday this week.

The Philippines is dealing with more than 5,600 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in Southeast Asia, in addition to the thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption in January and last year’s cyclones. The Philippines’ monsoon season starts in May but most of the 20 or so storms the country sees each year come between June and August. The secretary-general of the Philippines Red Cross says the association is manning a 24 hour call centre on the coronavirus and distributing aid to disaster victims.

Experts say that as Asian and Pacific countries brace to handle the combination of extreme weather, it’s crucial that disaster response teams are provided with personal protective equipment and psychological support.

“Covid-19 is a crisis which is not going to dissipate in two or three weeks. It will take months, and those months will coincide with floods and cyclones and heat waves, so the demand on response forces will be huge.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand cannot lower its guard in the battle against Covid-19

Anukul

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Thailand cannot lower its guard in the battle against Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ilct.co.th

Yesterday, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says, “despite the declining numbers of the Covid-19 infections, the Kingdom cannot lower its guard because our neighbouring countries are still at high risk.”

“The decreased number of new infections is good news for the traditional Thai New Year (Songkran), though high numbers of new cases recorded in other ASEAN countries are concerning…

  • Malaysia reported a total of 184 new cases
  • The Philippines reported a total of 233 new cases
  • Singapore reported a total of 191 new cases and
  • Indonesia reported a total of 330 new cases

There’s also been a slight rise in the rate of new cases in China, sparking fears of a second wave of the virus.

For more updated numbers click HERE.

“We can’t afford to let our guard down. We have to be cautious even though Thailand’s new cases came down to 33 (as of yesterday).”

With Songkran starting today, Dr. Taweesilp has called for no water splashing as it poses a transmission risk. He also said that a total of 73 out of the 76 provinces, including Bangkok, have banned all alcohol sales and for the remaining 3 provinces the provincial communicable disease committees will discuss whether to follow the alcohol ban or not.

Last week on Friday, the CCSA warned of legal action against social gatherings during the Song Kran festival as the country remains under an emergency decree. Violators are eligible to a fine of up to 40,000 baht or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The government has postponed the official Songkran Festival holidays across Thailand, the new dates have yet to be decided.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact

Anukul

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: scmp.com

Yesterday the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai announced that the ministers have agreed to work on 3 points that were proposed by a group working under the ASEAN Coordinating Council on Public Health emergencies. The guidelines are as follow…

  1.  A Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund which will be used to purchase medical equipment and support research on treatment and vaccines
  2. Providing assistance to ASEAN nationals living in the region as well as in other countries
  3. Soften socioeconomic effects including coming up with an economic recovery plan once the pandemic ends

A follow up session on April 14 will have PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as the head speaker for Thailand of the ASEAN (+ 3 other countries) to launch more measures to protect ASEAN’s 650 million population against the Covid-19 virus.

In the scheduled teleconference, authorities from China, South Korea and Japan (the +3 countries) will also be joining the 10 nation talks which are expected to culminate with the announcement of 2 declarations. According to the ASEAN coordinating committee, ASEAN, with a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion US$ (91.4 trillion baht), will propose funds aimed at increasing the capacity to contain the spread of the virus and agree to further work on plans to help ASEAN people to find ways to relieve the economic impact.

The Covid-19 agenda was proposed by China which wants ASEAN to hold a “special session” specifically touching on the pandemic situation. In an attempt to curb infections governments have restricted travel and imposed city lockdowns, which now affect nearly half of the world’s population.

The one-day meeting is aimed at stepping up efforts to stop the pandemic besides the ongoing intensive measures against the virus in each country.

SOURCE: The Nation | Bangkok Post

