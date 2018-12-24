No tsunami warning system for Sunda Strait | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
No tsunami warning system for Sunda Strait
by The Jakarta Post – Asia News Network
The Indonesian government says, following a “volcanic tsunami” in the Sunda Strait on Saturday evening, the country did not have any early warning system for tsunamis not caused by earthquakes, since 2012 when vandalism rendered the system inoperative.
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman, says was no warning about the Sunda Strait tsunami because Indonesia did not yet have any early warning system for tsunamis caused by underwater landslides or volcanoes in the sea.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reports that the tsunami that happened on Saturday night was likely to have been caused by an underwater landslide caused by volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau, combined with an unusually high tides because of the full moon.
The BMKG stated in a press release that a tsunami hit coastal areas of western Banten and southern Lampung at 9:27 p.m. Earlier on Saturday evening, the BMKG had said the event was not a tsunami but a “high tidal wave”.
The Jakarta Post reports that the coastal areas most severely affected by the tsunami were Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung. In Pandeglang regency, most casualties were reported at the Mutiara Carita Cottage Hotel, the Tanjung Lesung Hotel and Sambolo village.
“According to preliminary data, there are no foreign casualties, only Indonesians,” he said.
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
“One thing I can assure them is that business will never be the same. Never.”
This is a story that has all the epic elements of military power, big oil, sleaze, real estate, greed and ultimately transformation. Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey on a broad scale goes back to the 1960’s and the Vietnam War.
While Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok were urbanized versions, it was beach destinations like Pattaya and Penang which attracted military personnel on R&R with the triple ‘S’ theme of sun, sand and sex. In the mid-1970’s with the end of the Vietnam war, change was in the wind.
Enter the dragon – Asia’s economic tigers unleashed.
The 1980’s and 1990’s was the turning point for the region, with the overseas Chinese bamboo network becoming a key economic shape of things to come, coupled with the emergence of reclusive Mainland China.
The writing was on the wall, as slowly red-light districts came under attack both by evolving democracies and displaced by development. One of the best examples of this is Manila’s Ermita area, who’s star quickly faded when nationalistic politics came into a play.
Bombs and oil give the industry a second breath
Still, there was a second breath for the sex destinations in this era which was fueled by the toxic duo of war and oil. First, the Gulf War momentarily rekindled the R&R market, which was followed by Afghanistan. Asia’s strategic location to the chaos monkeys created a second act in this story.
Another key player was the oil sector, which both expanded in the Middle East and diversified to tap into Asia’s developing energy markets. Both the military and oil industries are male dominated, have a similar approach to R&R. The resulting testosterone-fueled attraction to Asia’s sex districts brought about an economic boom to bars, restaurants, small hotels and the related local economic micro-drivers.
Bricks and mortar crumble
One key element of the sex industry has been the evolution of the internet, and how the online social network connected buyers, sellers and those just looking to hook up. Who needs a bar when there was Craigslist? After the net changed the rules, next came smartphone messaging apps which allowed gentrification of the institutional sex industry.
At the same time, Southeast Asia’s red-light industries were impacted by surging land valuations and an urban push as the regions traditional shophouse culture moved into the next generation of high-rise building. At the end of the day, a ravenous real estate appetite pushed out the sex venues, slowly but surely.
Changing places, the East becomes the new West
Today, if you travel across the region to once prolific sex tourism destinations like Angeles City in the Philippines where sexpats once roamed, the new denizens are the likes of property conglomerates such as Ayala, Megaworld and Filinvest.
In Hong Kong’s once raunchy Wanchai district the tide has turned and now features hipster offerings such as the trendy Fleming or an upcoming St. Regis luxury hotel. Moving to Thailand, Pattaya was once one of Asia’s biggest sin cities. A sign of the times there was the entry of Thai retailer Central Group which is acting as a catalyst of change.
As Asia’s rising consumer class elevates, the mass model – be it tourism, low-cost airline carriers or entry level condos – have taken a strong hold of the market. In a region with easy door to door access to a third of the world’s population on their doorstep, the importance of legacy Western reliance is rapidly diminishing.
Where do we go from here?
In my own home of Phuket, I can see the collision course between old and new business models in the entertainment district of Patong. Small business owners who have failed to understand the changing business dynamic are suddenly left out in the cold, as what was once thought to be set in stone, is suddenly fading day by day. One thing I can assure them is that business will never be the same. Never.
While speculation remains rife in the blogosphere about the dwindling traffic in Southeast Asia’s once prolific sex tourism districts, the reality is if you want to find the masses, you’d best head to the mall or a nearby high-rise condo tower, as this is the new normal.
Warnings of more seismic activity around Sunda Strait
A young boy has been pulled from rubble as experts warn that another tsunami could strike Indonesia at any time.
The warning comes two days after 280 people were killed and more than 1,000 people injured by a wave triggered after a volcanic eruption. The death toll is expected to rise today as searchers reach more remote areas.
Richard Teeuw from the University of Portsmouth in England says the risk of another tsunami is greater given the current activity around Anak Krakatoa volcano (the remnants of the old Krakatoa volcano that exploded in a violent eruption back in 1883).
“The likelihood of further tsunamis in the Sunda Strait will remain high while Anak Krakatoa volcano is going through its current active phase of activity because that might trigger further submarine landslides,” Teeuw said.
Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff at the University of Paris-South also warned that “we must be wary now that the volcano has been destabilised”.
The comments come as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia less than 24 hours after the tsunami hit the coastal areas around the Sunda Strait.
The quake struck 23 kilometres off Tiku, at a depth of 97.1 kilometres, according to data from the US Geological Survey. Tiku is located northwest of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, where the tsunami struck.
People were seen running in fear from the tsunami waves according to Indonesia media. Waves were reported to only be around 1 metre high but were amplified by the high tide associated with the full moon. Many of the hotels and buildings destroyed were also constructed right up to the shoreline.
The country’s climatology agency believes an underwater eruption of the Mount Anak Krakatau volcano could have caused the tsunami.
UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami toll reaches 222
• The tsunami was only 1 metre high but hit coastal areas where hotels and shops reached the shoreline
• Vulcanologists believe the tsunami was probably caused by the underwater collapse of a side of a volcano
• The worst affected areas included popular beach holiday destinations
At least 222 people have now been confirmed dead and another 843 injured on the islands of Java and Sumatra, either side of the Sunda Strait, when the tsunami struck the area late on Saturday night around 9.30pm local time.
Authorities admit they expect the toll to climb when they reach more remote areas as today’s searches continue.
Officials say the disaster was caused by a combination of an undersea landslide, triggered by activity on Anak Krakatoa, one of the world’s most well-known volcanic islands, and tidal waves exacerbated by the full moon.
At least 28 people have been reported missing while thousands of residents remain on higher ground fearing more volcanic activity from the notorious Krakatoa archipelago that might trigger more tsunamis.
Dramatic video posted online showing the Indonesian band Seventeen performing under a tent on Tanjung Lesung beach at a concert for employees of a state-owned electricity company.
People sat at tables while others danced to the music near the stage. A child could also be seen wandering through the crowd.
Moments later the stage suddenly heaved forward and buckled under the force of the water, tossing the band and its equipment into the audience.
The band has released a statement saying their bass player, guitarist and road manager were killed, while two other band members and the wife of one of the performers were missing. Here’s a clip from Channel News Asia…
The 305 meter high Anak Krakatau (“Child of Krakatoa”) lies on an island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, linking the Indian Ocean and the Java Sea.
It had been erupting since June and did so again about 24 minutes before the tsunami.
The volcanic island formed over years after the 1883 eruption and explosion of the Krakatoa volcano, one of the largest and most devastating in recorded history. The eruption reduced the once-might volcano to a smoking caldera. (A caldera is a volcanic feature formed by the collapse of a volcano into itself, making it a large, special form of volcanic crater. A caldera collapse is usually triggered by the emptying of the magma chamber beneath the volcano, as the result of a large volcanic eruption.)
Saturday’s tsunami has sparked memories of the massive 9.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the region on December 26, 2004.
It spawned a giant tsunami off Sumatra island, killing more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, the majority in Indonesia’s Bandeh Aceh province.
