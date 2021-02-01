Myanmar
UPDATE: Burmese Coup: Myanmar’s banks told to close “because of internet problems”
All Burmese bank branches have been closed across Myanmar today after the bloodless military coup this morning. The Burmese army have declared a state of emergency for the next 12 months and have arrested and detained de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other National League for Democracy politicians.
The country’s banking association made an announcement this morning claiming that banks had to close down because of “poor internet connection”.
“All member banks of Myanmar Banks Association are to close their bank unanimously starting from February 1”.
“The banks would seek permission from the Central Bank of Myanmar for the temporary closure and inform it when they planned to restart services.”
NLD leader Suu Kyi was detained as part of an early morning military coup before the Burmese army declared the year-long state of emergency. Army leaders have cited “voter fraud” since the landslide victory to the NLD in the November 2020 general elections. The military-backed political party only won 33 out of the 476 seats up for grabs in the election.
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
Myanmar’s military have seized power in a bloodless coup this morning. The elected NLD party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, has been deposed following months of tense speculation by Burmese army leaders over alleged voter fraud after last November’s general election. Out of 476 seats up for grabs in last November’s general election, the military backed party only won 33 seats.
State Counsellor Suu Kyi, the de-facto leader of the country before today, has been arrested, along with other senior NLD politicians, in the lead up to today’s coup.
In Thailand, also a military government, turned quasi-democracy following the March 2019 election, the response has been generally accepting of the seizure of power, certainly without any condemnation of the Burmese army’s actions. Thai Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said the issue was “for Myanmar to resolve and an internal affair of the country”.
He stated that it was “an internal, personal affair of Myanmar and not Thailand’s direct issue”.
But Gen Prawit did express concern of Burmese people potentially fleeing the country illegally and crossing Thailand’s 2,500 kilometre long shared border, “who could have Covid-19 and spread the disease to North Thailand”.
He stated that meetings would take place with relevant agencies on how to ensure the borders would stay secure and that the Covid-19 Coronavirus was not possibly spread further.
Myanmar’s military takes control, politicians arrested
Myanmar’s military is taking control of the country and deposing the elected government after reportedly detaining de-facto leader and ‘State Counsellor’ Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other politicians early this morning.
The military-owned Myawaddy TV has announced a state of emergency had been declared for 1 year and power transferred to the Junta. A news presenter referred to a section in the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control during times of national emergency.
The coup comes after tensions rose between the civilian government and the military following a disputed election. The military said it was stepping in and handing power to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing because of “election fraud” and the failure to postpone the election due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won last November’s election in a landslide. Aung San Suu Kyi is considered a hero of democracy in Myanmar. She spent years under house arrest, still struggling for democracy. Her efforts won her the Nobel Peace Prize.
Myanmar was ruled by the military for 5 decades until democratic reforms began in 2011. The coup came on the morning the new Parliament session was set to begin.
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Myanmar’s leader, officially the incumbent State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior government figures have been arrested and detained, according to a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt.
“State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and some other senior figures are being detained in Nay Pyi Taw.”
There has been days of escalating tension between Myanmar’s civilian government and the military, who still retain a de facto constitutional control of the country, following last November’s general election which the army claims was “fraudulent”. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.
The newly elected lower house of parliament was due to convene this morning (Monday) but the military is calling for a “postponement”.
Some in the leadership of the Burmese military have openly circulated inflammatory statements regarding possible electoral fraud. The US embassy, along with 16 other countries including former colonial power Britain and EU countries, released a statement last week urging for the military “adhere to democratic norms”.
“We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition.”
The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country’s second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015. It captured 396 out of 476 seats, paving the way for another 5 year term. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 of the 476 seats.
Aung San Suu Kyi was a hero of democracy in her home country of Myanmar, for being both a former political prisoner who spent 2 decades under house arrest, courtesy of the military government, and was the daughter of assassinated independence icon, Suu Kyi.
Since Suu Kyi and the NLD won a landslide victory back in 2015, she has been Myanmar’s de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor . She was unable to take on the position of President as she was constitutionally barred from the position, although she has been recognised as the Burmese leader internationally.
