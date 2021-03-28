Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours | Thaiger

Myanmar
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
As the country commemorated its annual Armed Forces Day, Myanmar army troops continued to turn on the country’s citizens with reports of more than 100 people killed over the past 24 hours. News site Myanmar Now report’s yesterday’s death toll had reached 114. On the BBC, more than 90 deaths in yesterday’s violence was confirmed by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. Other media outlets are reporting at least 50 killed.
Yesterday marked Myanmar’s annual Armed Forces Day, which usually commemorates the beginning of resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945. Defying warnings from the Tatmadaw, the lethal crackdown continued as protesters took to the streets. State TV broadcast an announcement on Friday night warning people… “you should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
It makes yesterday, March 27, the single deadliest day since the February 1 coup when the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted by the country’s military leaders in a bloodless early morning coup. The number of Burmese civilians reported killed since the coup has now reached 440 people.
Videos which are being uploaded from Myanmar show indiscriminate shootings from military gangs (below). There are many, many more making their way into social media, an indication of the real situation in the country.
Thailand sent a representative to inspect the Armed Services Day celebrations in the capital Naypyidaw. And whilst Army security force gangs combed streets in protest hot zones, shooting people dead without arrest or trial, Myanmar’s military leaders put on a lavish parade for army chiefs and international representatives.
WARNING – Graphic content
Video from Global News…
Report from France 24…
Now calls are growing louder in the international community for the UN Security Council to take firm and swift action, including an emergency international summit. ASEAN, mostly, has remained silent over the killings of Myanmar’s citizens.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews says the Burmese junta should be cut off from funding, including oil and gas revenues, and had their access to weapons cut off.
“Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them.”
“Words are not enough. It is past time for robust, coordinated action.”
A statement condemning Myanmar’s security forces, has been signed by 12 heads of defence in the following countries – Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, UK and the US. The joint statement is a rare declaration by senior military commanders from countries around the world.
The statement says Myanmar’s military “has lost credibility with its people”.
“As chiefs of defence, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.”
“…a professional military must follow international standards for conduct “and is responsible for protecting, not harming, the people it serves.”
Additionally, an EU delegation to Myanmar has described yesterday’s killing spree as a “day of terror and dishonour”, saying the country has marked a “new low”.
News reports and witnesses claim security forces killed 114 people, including children, yesterday as part of the wider crackdown on dissenters after the February 1 military coup ousted the elected civilian government.
Myanmar’s military leaders have largely remained silent and, so far, ignored international criticism of its violent crackdown.
According to The Guardian, the London-based Burma Human Rights Network is calling on the international community “to tighten economic sanctions on Myanmar’s business interests and impose a global arms embargo and a no-fly zone in the country’s ethnic conflict zones”.
“Every day the horror committed of the Burmese army gets worse as they become more desperate to cling to the power they stole from the people. The international community must respond immediately to end this nightmare for the Burmese people.”
With both Russia and China, who have supported the Burmese military in the past, being veto-holding members of the UN security council, they could block any potential action or sanctions on Myanmar at this time.
Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended a parade yesterday in the capital Naypyidaw, after meeting with senior junta Burmese military leaders on Friday.
Thailand , Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Laos also sent representatives to attend the Armed Forces Day parade in the nation’s capital. Russia was the only one to send a senior minister.
SOURCE: The Guardian | BBC
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
The reported killing of protesters and Burmese citizens by Myanmar’s Tatmadaw of over 100 people in the past 24 hours, makes Saturday, March 27 the single deadliest day since February 1 coup. The number of Burmese civilians reported killed since the coup has reached 440 people. On the BBC, more than 90 deaths were confirmed by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. Other media outlets are reporting at least 50 killed.
Videos which are being uploaded from Myanmar show indiscriminate shootings from military gangs (below). There are many, many more making their way into social media, an indication of the real situation in the country.
Yesterday marked Myanmar’s annual Armed Forces Day, which usually commemorates the beginning of resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945. Defying warnings from the Tatmadaw, the lethal crackdown continued as protesters took to the streets. State TV broadcast an announcement on Friday night warning people… “you should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
Thailand sent a representative to inspect the Armed Services Day celebrations in the capital Naypyidaw.
WARNING – Graphic content
Report from France 24…
Now calls are growing louder in the international community for the UN Security Council to take firm and swift action, including an emergency international summit. ASEAN, mostly, has remained silent over the killings of Myanmar’s citizens.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews says the Burmese junta should be cut off from funding, including oil and gas revenues, and had their access to weapons cut off.
“Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them.”
“Words are not enough. It is past time for robust, coordinated action.”
A statement condemning Myanmar’s security forces, has been signed by 12 heads of defence in the following countries – Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, UK and the US. The joint statement is a rare declaration by senior military commanders from countries around the world.
The statement says Myanmar’s military “has lost credibility with its people”.
“As chiefs of defence, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.”
“…a professional military must follow international standards for conduct “and is responsible for protecting, not harming, the people it serves.”
Additionally, an EU delegation to Myanmar has described yesterday’s killing spree as a “day of terror and dishonour”, saying the country has marked a “new low”.
News reports and witnesses claim security forces killed 114 people, including children, yesterday as part of the wider crackdown on dissenters after the February 1 military coup ousted the elected civilian government.
Myanmar’s military leaders have largely remained silent and, so far, ignored international criticism of its violent crackdown.
According to The Guardian, the London-based Burma Human Rights Network is calling on the international community “to tighten economic sanctions on Myanmar’s business interests and impose a global arms embargo and a no-fly zone in the country’s ethnic conflict zones”.
“Every day the horror committed of the Burmese army gets worse as they become more desperate to cling to the power they stole from the people. The international community must respond immediately to end this nightmare for the Burmese people.”
With both Russia and China, who have supported the Burmese military in the past, being veto-holding members of the UN security council, they could block any potential action or sanctions on Myanmar at this time.
Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended a parade yesterday in the capital Naypyidaw, after meeting with senior junta Burmese military leaders on Friday.
Thailand , Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Laos also sent representatives to attend the Armed Forces Day parade in the nation’s capital. Russia was the only one to send a senior minister.
SOURCE: The Guardian | BBC
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Protests
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
At least 16 people are dead after Myanmar’s military fired shots at protesters today despite it being Armed Forces Day. Despite widespread condemnation, the Burmese junta leader issued a statement that the military will “continue to protect its people and strive for democracy”. The protesters seemed to defy the military’s warnings that they could be shot in the head and back if they protested on the streets. The military followed through, however, on their warnings, prompting the spokesman Dr. Sasa for CRPH, an anti-junta group, to respond.
“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces. The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians.”
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing renewed his promise to hold elections, without giving an exact date, after presiding over a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces Day.
“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country. Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate.”
But, in an ominous warning on Friday evening, state television said: “You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
Now, Russia seems to have renewed its partnership with Myanmar as its deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended the parade in Naypyitaw, having met senior junta leaders the day before. Min Aung Hlaing also confirmed Russia’s stance.
“Russia is a true friend. There were no signs of other diplomats at an event that is usually attended by scores of officials from foreign nations.”
Ties between Russia and Myanmar have became tighter in recent years with Moscow providing training to thousands of soldiers, and selling arms to the military. China has also refrained from criticising the Myanmar military, as both countries’ support is important for the junta. Russia and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council and can block potential UN actions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Myanmar army, which seized government in a coup de etat on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.
Burmese asylum seekers are joining members of the ethnic Karen group by attempting to take refuge in a hilly border region featuring the Song Kalia River, which separates the 2 countries. The head of the foreign affairs department of the Karen National Union, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told DW that there are now over 2,000 refugees in the camps by the border.
“Most of them are young people. There are a few doctors; the others are journalists, lawyers, lawmakers and also people who have abandoned the police and military.”
He told DW that troops from Myanmar were trying to enter the camp where civil disobedience movement members were staying. The rebel army initially stopped about 200 soldiers and 8 trucks from entering, but 5 hours later more soldiers arrived, demanding to enter. He says they eventually left without a fight, but says preparations for the worst are being made.
“We made it clear to them that there would be a battle if they came in. We will launch negotiations and meet the Thai authorities, the UN Refugee Agency and the ICRC because the KNU will not be able cope on its own for very long.”
In Thailand, preparations are underway for an influx of refugees from Myanmar. At the Tao Tahn temple in Sangkhlaburi, which is about 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Bangkok, there are stacks of plastic plates and cutlery piling up in the prayer room.
But, the Thai government is trying to stop the flow of refugees by keeping the roughly 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar closed, as it was shut due to Covid-19 measures. Such moves to keep refugees from entering Thailand has some criticising the government for not helping its neighbours who are facing a potentially dangerous situation. Bill Frelick, the refugee and migrants rights director at Human Rights Watch, says Thai authorities should let the refugees come.
“The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”
Thai authorities announced to the media that football stadiums, schools and other sites had been converted to welcome refugees from Myanmar, but those refugees remain unprotected from authorities arresting them and deporting them. The military government, which took power in a coup in 2014, has said it would change Thailand’s asylum policies, but that has yet to happen.
SOURCE: DW
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion22 hours ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Events2 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand2 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Cannabis2 days ago
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
- Insurgency2 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Economy6 hours ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Drugs23 hours ago
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup