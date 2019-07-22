KL’s Petronas Tower architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92 | The Thaiger

Malaysia
KL’s Petronas Tower architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92
“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our founder, mentor, and great friend, César.” – business partner Fred W. Clarke.
From Malaysia to the US, famed architect Cesar Pelli, known for his innovative skyscrapers and use of coloured glass, has died at the age of 92.
“He was a gifted architect and teacher, two callings he effortlessly combined as one. I am profoundly grateful to my great friend and partner,” said Fred W. Clarke.
Among 300 other awards, Argentine-born architect Cesar Pelli won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture for designing the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The Pacific Design Centre in California opened in 1975, but is still viewed as an example of cutting-edge architecture. Pelli also designed New York’s World Financial Centre, now called Brookfield Place.
But much of Pelli’s legacy endures not in his buildings, but in his teachings. He served as dean of Yale University’s School of Architecture in 1977 to 1984 and wrote several books on his approach to architecture.
“He was a warm and gracious man, a civilizing presence in his life and his work, an architect of great dignity and lively creativity who did as much as anyone in the last generation to evolve the form of the skyscraper” – Architecture critics like Paul Goldberger.
Malaysia
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
French investigators looking into the disappearance of the Malaysian Boeing 777, flight MH370, say they have discovered a previously undeclared 89 kilogram load that was only added to the cargo list after takeoff.
The sun.co.uk reports that French engineer Ghyslain Wattrelos, who lost his wife and two of his three children in the crash, detailed the claims to judges investigating the incident in Paris last week. France is the only country with an ongoing investigation into the mysterious incident. Four French citizens were lost when MH370 went missing.
He revealed that a container on the flight was also found to be overloaded, but no explanation was ever given.
“We learned that a mysterious load of 89 kilograms had been added to the flight list after takeoff,” Ghyslain told French daily paper Le Parisien.
“A container was also overloaded, without anyone knowing why. It may be incompetence or manipulation. Everything is possible.”
He also says investigations discovered versions of the flight’s passenger list contradicted each other.
Theories about the crash have also focused on a shipment of lithium batteries that were on-board the plane. Two months after the disappearance, NNR Global revealed it had shipped 2,453 kilograms of items on the plane, of which 221 kilograms were lithium batteries.
Ghyslain posited the theory that the lithium batteries may have sparked a fire. But this theory has been investigated already in Malaysia and described as “highly improbable” by the Malaysian Government’s final report into the crash last year.
Flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 on a routine scheduled flight from KL, Malaysia, to Beijing in China with 239 people on-board. Just 38 minutes into the flight it lost contact with Malaysia Airlines.
Last week the same French investigation released a finding saying that someone “was in control of the plane” until the end.
Artists impression of the final moments of MH370 and its 239 people onboard
Insurgency
Former BRN negotiator slams Thailand as being insincere at peace talks
PHOTO: thailandchatter.com
A similar number of people have been killed in the Southern Insurgency in Thailand as in the conflicts at the Gaza Strip and West Bank in Palestine over the past 15 years. But the religious and realestate conflict at the southern Thai border with Malaysia has had a lot less international media coverage.
One of the Malay negotiators, who has been part of peace initiatives over the past four years, resigned in May. He has spoken to Benar News about his frustrations with Thai negotiators.
The lead negotiator, Sukree Hari, for Muslim rebels fighting for a separate state in southern Thailand, has slammed the Thai government as “insincere and indifferent” in peace talks.
He has headed a rebel delegation at peace talks with the Thai government for the past four years. He resigned in May this year citing health issues. He was part of a three-person delegation at talks representing the largest group fighting in Thailand’s South, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).
MARA Patani, the panel representing separatist groups and factions at the Malaysia-brokered talks, has not yet named a replacement for Sukree, according to its spokesman.
Sukree claimed the Thai government “is not sincere about resolving the conflict in Patani. The negotiations held thus far were a tactic for wasting Malay Patani people’s time.”
The talks involve to the three southernmost provinces of Thailand – Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala – and the ethnic Malay Muslims who live there.
“Whatever was agreed together at the negotiating table, the Thai side was not willing to sign, and that is clear proof that the Thai side was just pretending in the negotiations, playing for time,” he said in a recent interview with BenarNews in northern Malaysia.
Talks launched in 2015 under the junta that ruled Thailand until earlier this month have been on hold, and their only outcome – a proposed ceasefire in one province or “safety zone” – never took place.
The negotiations were dogged by allegations that rebel leaders in touch with fighters on the ground were not participating in the talks and did not support the effort. But Sukree denied this.
When speaking to Benar News he declined to answer when asked if BRN was responsible for attacks in the south in recent years that are never claimed by any group but typically blamed on “militants” and “insurgent” by Thai security forces. The region has been under martial law almost continually since 2004.
In the latest attack yesterday (Wednesday), three soldiers patrolling a road in Bacho district of Narathiwat province were seriously injured when suspected insurgents detonated a bomb.
And on Monday, three marines were injured in a roadside bomb attack in the same district while traveling in a light armoured vehicle.
Thai officials meanwhile stress that talks were under way at various levels, although the last publicly announced formal meeting with MARA Patani was in 2017.
“At present, we still have peace talks in accordance with national strategy. The Thai government is always open for all dissident groups to talk, without forcing anyone to,” retired Lt. Gen. Udomchai Thammasarorat, the chief Thai negotiator, told Benar News.
SOURCE: Benar News
PHOTO: Sukree Hari – Nani Yusof/Benar News
Laos
Heading south at speed: The China–Laos railway
by Selina Ho, NUS
- Laos is dependent on China to bankroll the US$7 billion project, raising concerns of being caught in a debt trap
- The Kunming-Vientiane link will eventually connect with a railway line to Bangkok, and southward down the Malay peninsula to Singapore
- The Laos section of the project is now half complete
Construction on the China–Laos railway began in December 2016 and involves six Chinese contractors from subsidiaries of the state-owned China Railway Group. Contractors now report that it’s half-finished and is on schedule to be completed by December 2021.
The 414 kilometre railway line stretches from Boten, on Laos’ northern border with China, to Vientiane, the Laos capital (map below). It will then connect with Thailand to Malaysia and Singapore as part of a pan-Asia railway that will eventually north-south from Kunming in Yunnan province all the way to Singapore.
The US$7 billion project is a showcase of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road Initiative” for rebuilding infrastructure along the ancient Silk Road from China to Africa and Europe.
The Laos government’s role is to leverage its section of the railway to transform Laos from a ‘landlocked’ to a ‘land-linked’ country. Laos’ one-party system has allowed the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, which has governed since 1975, to push ahead with the project. This is different from Thailand and Malaysia where opposition and countless ‘reports’ have slowed the progress southward.
The rapid progress in the China–Laos railway line has made it a poster child of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Construction of the railway has created more than 5000 jobs for the local people and ‘changed the lives of local villagers whose dreams have now come true”, according to Xinhua media in China.
But these upbeat reports from Chinese media gloss over the challenges in constructing the China–Laos section of the railway. Difficult terrain and geography mean that a total of 170 bridges and 72 tunnels have to be constructed through Laos’ mountainous terrain.
Then there’s the remnants of the Indochina War (Vietnam War) which left an enormous volume of unexploded ordnance. Construction companies have been forced to suspend construction temporarily to clear some of the unexploded ordnance.
Then there’s been opposition from affected villagers. In October 2016 they were prevented from speaking at public meetings held to promote the project, to oppose the railway. In January 2018, the Lao government revealed that a compensation law had been drafted for compulsory acquisitions related to all Laos infrastructure projects.
The Laos government, based in Vientiane, has also been facing difficulties in coming up with its share of capital for the project. In March 2018, the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport had to urgently request approval of a budget of 510 billion kip (1.8 billion Thai baht or US$60 million) for Laos’ 2018 contribution to the project.
In the long run, the line through Laos will have to connect with the Nong Khai–Bangkok high-speed railway in Thailand to make economic sense. But there are plenty more challenges ahead.
The planned extension of the railway line between Laos and Thailand at Thanaleng Station, 20 kilometres east of Vientiane was supposed to begin in late 2010 but was scrapped by the Lao authorities because they wanted to study in detail how the existing 1 metre gauge Laos–Thailand track could be joined to the 1.435 metre standard gauge China–Laos line. The extension only resumed in 2017, a delay of six years.
SOURCE: East Asia Forum | SCMP
