Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport
“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Balikpapan. Happy New Year,” Sepinggan Airport general manager Farid Indra Nugraha said with a big smile as he greeted passengers at the baggage claims area.
Passengers of the first arrival of 2019 at Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, were delighted by the surprise.
The estimated 150 passengers of Lion Air flight JT 858 on the Tarakan, North Kalimantan-Balikpapan route received a parcel of snacks, including cakes and drinks, as well as the typical East Kalimantan souvenir of beaded shawls.
“Not bad for breakfast,” said one passenger. Their flight had departed at 5.50am and arrived in Balikpapan at 6.50am.
Southeast Asia
Orchard road bans smoking
From The Straits Times – Asia News Network
Singapore’s shopping paradise, Orchard Road is now smoke-free. A smoking ban kicked in on January 1 which prohibits smokers from lighting up in public areas. However there are designated smoking areas along the famous shopping strip.
Enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency, dressed in white No Smoking Zone polo T-shirts, are on patrol in the shopping district on the second day of the new year, nabbing smokers.
Smokers were given verbal warnings and directed to the DSAs.
Some might suggest that these open-air Designate Smoking Areas are almost useless
More than 40 DSAs are available within the Orchard Road no smoking zone. During the initial three-month advisory period, officers will engage smokers and advise them to indulge in their habit within the DSAs. From April, enforcement action will be taken against all offenders.
Signs have been placed on bins and some lamp posts within the zone. Advertisements have also been put up at selected MRT stations and bus stops.
Bins with ashtrays have been replaced with those without ashtrays, and directional signage guiding smokers to the nearest DSAs have also been put up at the hotel’s side entrances.
Similarly, Royal Plaza on Scotts has put up a sign at the hotel’s entrance to inform guests of the no smoking zone and the nearest DSAs.
Other Asian tourist spots are looking at the Orchard Road smoking ban experiment to monitor reaction.
SOURCE: The Straits Times
Southeast Asia
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
An article, compiled by tastythailand.com, chronicles some of the key reasons Thailand’s education system battles with the teaching of English. An unnamed author poses the premise….
“In the last few years, as countries like Vietnam and Laos now have English skills surpassing Thailand’s, it’s become obvious Thailand’s education system is to blame. But why?”
Thailand’s education is a rote system
In Thai schools, students are taught to copy what the teacher writes on the board and memorize it. When learning English, grammar and vocabulary is written on the board. Students copy and memorise. There’s no discussion, no questioning the teacher and no thinking for themselves. It’s no wonder Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in south east Asia.
Critical thinking skills are not taught
In Thailand, critical thinking skills are not taught. Students are rarely expected to think for themselves, so don’t question anything the teacher teaches. When Thai students have to use critical thinking skills to figure out complex English language structure, with the lack of these skills, they cannot.
As having critical thinking skills also teaches self-confidence, this is also an important reason why most Thai students don’t have self-confidence when it comes to speaking English – also vital in learning a language correctly.
Thai education concentrates on grammar
Throughout most of the years Thai students learn English, classes are normally concentrated on learning English grammar. This means most Thai students are good at English grammar but, when it comes to speaking, they’ve had little practice so cannot. In fact, holding a conversation using more than the most basic vocabulary is impossible for them.
Thai teachers are poorly trained
As much as most Thai teachers work hard to teach their students, few have the skills to teach English correctly. They’ve come up through the same poor high school system, been educated at inadequate universities and taken teacher development courses that are, compared to western standards, useless.
Most Thai English teachers also speak English poorly so, when teaching their own students, they pass on the same grammatical and vocabulary skills they were taught in school.
Native English teachers are unqualified
Due to the low salaries most Thai schools pay, few fully qualified native English teachers teach in Thailand. This means, Thailand is mostly left with native English speakers who a) may have a university degree but not in Education, b) may not have a university degree at all, or c) in some cases, are individuals who are using fake university degree certificates to get teaching jobs.
Thai students learning English are the ones who suffer, as most are being taught by native English speakers who are not qualified to teach English. The Thai Ministry of Education is slowly making changes and demanding higher qualifications from native English speaking teachers. However, unless the salaries on offer increase, and the certification courses the Thai Ministry requires native English teachers to take are useful, it’s unlikely Thailand can attract the caliber of teachers it needs.
The Thai Ministry of Education
Even though well-meaning, the Thai Ministry of Education’s constant curriculum changes, teaching regulations and certification requirements are not attracting better teachers. If anything, they’re chasing off the best ones they have.
Until the Thai Ministry of Education can come up with standards for English teachers that are similar to western standards, and pay higher salaries, they stand little chance of getting better teachers, both Thai and native English speakers, for Thai students.
As Thailand’s standard of English skills continues to fall compared to other south east Asian countries, this impacts the country’s ability to grow its economy and also its stability. Without a higher level of English language skills, most Thai employees cannot compete with the same employees in Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore and this will continue to hold the country back.
SOURCE: tastythailand.com
Southeast Asia
Tropical storm ‘Usman’ kills 22 in Philippines
Another tropical storm, this one called Usman has so far killed at least 22 people as it passed through several provinces. The storm has triggered floods and landslides forcing villagers to flee to safer areas. The death toll is expected to rise.
More than 6,600 people have been stranded in various locations, while Cebu Air and national carrier Philippine Airlines have cancelled many flights from December 27 to 29.
Authorities report that the storm has forced the evacuation of at least 17,000 people in the Bicol region in the southern areas of the main Luzon island. Three are reported dead in Albay province due to a landslide. Another seven more were killed in Masbate, most of them drowning. Six more deaths were reported from Sorsogon and Camarines Sur provinces.
Civil defence officials report at least 16 people are reported bead in Bicol while six others were killed in Eastern Visayas.
Government forecasters said Sunday that heavy rain would continue over the next 24 hours in the northern Philippines.
About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year.
