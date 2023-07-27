Young Israeli Muay Thai student in Phuket brought into protective care

Photo by Eakkapop Thongtub.

A young Israeli Muay Thai student has been brought into protective care after police and rescuers found him in alarming circumstances. Cherng Talay Police and rescuers from the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBotTor) found the 19 year old man naked and bleeding from a severe cut on his hand at a Caltex petrol station in Baan Pasak at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man was wrapped in a towel provided by a petrol station staffer. The man seemed to suffer hallucinations, and the injury to his hand was causing him to bleed heavily. The rescuers gave the man first aid before he was transported to a hospital for stitches.

The man was enrolled at a Muay Thai boxing camp in the Bang Tao Beach area, The Phuket News reported. Officers brought fresh clothes, the man’s wallet, and his mobile phone to his apartment, where they found blood on the stairwell leading to his room.

Inside the room, officers found belongings scattered everywhere. They also found antidepressants issued by a private hospital. Meanwhile, the glass door to the balcony had been shattered.

According to reports, the man was brought into protective care, while the investigation continued.

In another incident involving mental health last week, the chairman of San Mahaphon Municipality Council, located in Chiang Mai province, has been located after mysteriously disappearing for four days.

He was found today in a forest nearly 5 kilometres from where he disappeared. Many were relieved, as concerns had arisen that the man may have harboured self-harming thoughts. Reports claimed that he could have been grappling with personal issues and has exhibited signs of depression, causing worries that stress may have triggered this mishap. To read the full story click HERE.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.