Young cow fatally hit in Phuket car accident sparks safety concerns

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday evening in Srisoonthorn, Phuket, when a young cow was fatally hit by a car. The cow, believed to be between six to eight months old, had wandered onto the Thung Suea Khruan – Ban Don Road, leading to the unfortunate accident.

The incident was reported at 8.30pm, with local residents gathering around the lifeless body of the calf. Not far from the scene, a Toyota Vios car with registration plates from Nonthaburi was found askew at the roadside. The car’s front right panels bore the brunt of the impact, showing significant damage.

The vehicle was driven by Wisdom Chukwunonso Onwukwe, a 40-year-old Nigerian national. Fortunately, Onwukwe emerged from the incident unscathed. According to his account, the cow darted out from the side of the road while he was driving at approximately 50km/h. The sudden appearance of the calf left him with no chance to avoid the collision.

Following the incident, Onwukwe was escorted to Thalang Police Station to provide his statement. Simultaneously, authorities retrieved the car and the calf’s body. These will serve as key evidence in the ensuing discussions with the cow’s owner regarding compensation for the damages, reports The Phuket News.

A few months ago, a similar accident with cows happened in Phuket, in which a driver collided with a group of wandering cows on Thepkrasattri Road. The driver was travelling in his white Toyota Veloce car around 4.30am when ten cows suddenly appeared out of nowhere and ran onto the road.

