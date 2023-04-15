Woman searches for sister who went missing on Phuket trip

Anyone with any information about Vannapa Bamrab is urged to call 061-8123654.

A woman is searching for her sister, who she says went missing on a trip from Bangkok to Phuket. The woman, ​​Prangthip Kottathum, says her sister, 27 year old Vannapa Bamrab, went missing on April 11.

​​Prangthip​ filed a missing person report to Hua Mak Police Station on Thursday, April 13, Khao Phuket reported.

Pranthip said that Vannapa called one of her friends in emotional distress on April 11, saying she wanted to return to Bangkok from Phuket. Prangthip did not elaborate on who Vannapa was travelling to within Phuket. However, she said that Vannapa was crying on the phone, and she could hear the sounds of a quarrel in the background.

Prangthip said that Vannapa asked her friend, “Please book a plane ticket for me. I can’t take it anymore and want to go back.”

Anyone with any information about Vannapa is urged to contact Prangthip at 061-8123654. It has not yet been revealed where Vannapa stayed in Phuket, or what she was initially planning to do during her trip to the island province.

This news comes after another person went missing in South Thailand on March 30.

Follow us on :













The woman, 29 year old French national Claire Maire Theophane Drapeau, went missing in the jungle on Koh Adang island in Satun province. Drapeau was last spotted veering off the trail into the jungle near a viewpoint on the island. Satun Police were notified via a 191 emergency call.

Police in Satun say that Drapeau was staying at a resort on the nearby Koh Lipe island and travelled to Koh Adang alone. The island, being part of Tarutao National Park, is not developed for tourists like its neighbour Koh Lipe. Its mountainous interior is covered in dense jungle. There are two waterfalls on the 30 square kilometre island – the second biggest in the national park. The Department of National Parks describes the island as being the “most wild” of the islands.