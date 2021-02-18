What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO | The Thaiger

What can a great chef create with ingredients ONLY from a 7/11?

The Thaiger caught up with some amazing local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS! Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.

Kai was the head chef at the Novotel Surin Beach, a family-friendly favorite for returning families and guests every year on one of Phuket’s favourite beaches.

