What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phuket
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
What can a great chef create with ingredients ONLY from a 7/11?
The Thaiger caught up with some amazing local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS! Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.
Kai was the head chef at the Novotel Surin Beach, a family-friendly favorite for returning families and guests every year on one of Phuket’s favourite beaches.
Tourism
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.
Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.
Locations…
Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA
Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9
Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9
O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8
Tourism
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).
And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.
Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown
Tourism
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.
Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!
barry
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:25 am
Gotta love processed food…
Wife and I started checking ingredient lists of foodstuff sold at 7/11 and other combinis some years ago when were living in Japan, and this led us to avoid buying stuff there as much as we could…
gigi
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:24 pm
Congratulations to the editorial staff. These are the articles we want to see. Enough with the negativity of the moment !!! What do you want it to be of interest to the public what happened to the ladies of the bar or the crisis of businesses such as bars, hotels and so on. We want to go back to living and dreaming and why not, to learn new things that can trigger new opportunities in the mind for a better future, eliminating all the negativity of the past.
Anna
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:41 pm
Totally agree
Toby Andrews
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 6:47 pm
Yes and to make the world a better place, be kind to animals and children, be aware black lives matter, take care of the environment, and to boldly go to places where no man has gone before, or rather did, but is now prevented because of unreasonable restrictions.
Should I run for the position of the next Prime minister of the UK?
Toby Andrews
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:22 am
They have not used ice cream yet.
I would have thought that with the bananas that are available and the dried strawberries they would make a banana split.